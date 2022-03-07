Women’s Equality Network Wales Events to Mark International Women’s Day

This year on International Women’s Day, leading women’s rights body Women’s Equality Network (WEN) Wales will take part in a chain of events across the UK in an attempt to #BreakTheBias alongside three other leading feminist charities. Tomorrow each nation will host their own session, with the WEN Wales in conversation with Chair of the UK Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, from 5pm.
This topical conversation will cover topics from diverse and equal representation, to refugees, gender health inequalities, online abuse, and much more.
Book here: International Women's Day 2022 event (fawcettsociety.org.uk)
In addition, this year, WEN Wales is again calling on all schools and youth groups to get involved in International Women’s Day 2022 with its updated toolkit on gender equality. WEN wants to help inspire the next generation of activists to take a stand in accelerating progress towards gender equality.
The toolkit contains activities suitable for in class or online learning, as well as links to further resources all with the aim of supporting schools across Wales to gain greater knowledge around gender equality, sexism, and incredible Welsh women contributing to all aspects of Welsh society. For further information on the toolkit and to download resources, visit: International Women’s Day – Women’s Equality Network Wales (wenwales.org.uk)
WEN Wales is at the heart of celebrating International Women’s Day here in Wales. We hope that through our discussion around diverse and equal representation on International Women’s Day itself and through our toolkit for schools we will inspire thought, change and a movement towards a Wales free from gender discrimination,” said Catherine Fookes, Director, WEN Wales.