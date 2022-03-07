Women’s Equality Network Wales Events to Mark International Women’s Day

This year on International Women’s Day, leading women’s rights body Women’s Equality Network (WEN) Wales will take part in a chain of events across the UK in an attempt to #BreakTheBias alongside three other leading feminist charities. Tomorrow each nation will host their own session, with the WEN Wales in conversation with Chair of the UK Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, from 5pm.

This topical conversation will cover topics from diverse and equal representation, to refugees, gender health inequalities, online abuse, and much more.

Book here: International Women's Day 2022 event (fawcettsociety.org.uk)

• At 3pm: The Northern Ireland element explores what a Northern Ireland that works for women would look like. Join NIWEP at 3pm to hear from women involved in shaping the future in a variety of ways.

• At 4pm: Join Fawcett as they explore gender stereotypes in the world of sport. The panel session will focus on the barriers women face when taking part in sports and how those hurdles start in childhood.

• At 5pm: Join the Women's Equality Network Wales in conversation with Chair of the Women & Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, as we discuss quotas, diverse and equal representation , and women’s rights.

• At 6pm: To Exist is to Resist: Exploring Black Feminism in Europe. Engender host Professor Akwugo Emejulu and journalist Assa Samaké-Roman for a conversation about activism, resistance, and how Black feminism and Afrofeminism imagine a Black feminist Europe.

In addition, this year, WEN Wales is again calling on all schools and youth groups to get involved in International Women’s Day 2022 with its updated toolkit on gender equality. WEN wants to help inspire the next generation of activists to take a stand in accelerating progress towards gender equality.

The toolkit contains activities suitable for in class or online learning, as well as links to further resources all with the aim of supporting schools across Wales to gain greater knowledge around gender equality, sexism, and incredible Welsh women contributing to all aspects of Welsh society. For further information on the toolkit and to download resources, visit: International Women’s Day – Women’s Equality Network Wales (wenwales.org.uk)