WJ Group Expands into Wales with Acquisition of Nolan Roadmarking

WJ Group, the market-leading road marking and safety business, has made a further acquisition, expanding into the Welsh market by acquiring Nolan Roadmarking Ltd.

Nolan, an established road marking business serving South Wales providing a range of services including anti-skid surfacing, road crack and joint repairs, road studs, car park marking and solutions for sports courts and playgrounds and is the first investment that WJ Group has made in Wales, further expanding WJ Group’s coverage of the UK’s Road networks.

The acquisition, which completed on the 2nd of August 2022, is the fourth acquisition by WJ Group in the last 12 months, reinforcing their position as the market leader in the sector while also expanding into adjacent markets and new services.

WJ Group has enjoyed phenomenal growth both organically and through acquisition since it was founded by current CEO Wayne Johnston in 1987. The company made its first acquisition, Linkline, in 2008, before acquiring Olympik Markings in 2010, Euromark in 2015, Principle Safety in 2016, Textureblast in 2018 and JMP Linemarkings and Roadmark in 2019.

The Nolan acquisition follows the 2021 and 2022 completion of Reading based Roadmarking business Bellstan; surface preparation, retexturing, and marine surface coating specialists JMS Lincoln; and Jeff Williams Mobile Pressure Washing in the South-West of England.

WJ Group CEO and founder Wayne Johnston comments:

“We have an ambitious growth strategy supported our investment partner THI which is being implemented at pace. The Nolan acquisition expands our capabilities into Wales by bringing into the group a company we have long admired. Like us, Nolan started as a family business and their commitment to creating safe, sustainable journeys along with outstanding customer service and the highest standards of work, integrate perfectly with WJ Group’s philosophy. We are looking forward to welcoming all the Nolan employees into the WJ team.”

Gareth Thomas Managing Director of Nolan comments: