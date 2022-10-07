Winners of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards Announced

The winners of the inaugural Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards were announced on Thursday 6th October at a glamorous black-tie awards ceremony at the Vale Resort.

The awards were launched this year in a bid to recognise the inspiring businesses that are in the Vale and to give recognition to the passionate and innovative entrepreneurs who work in the Vale of Glamorgan County.

Chair of judges, David Stevens, said:

‘Sign me up for the next year’s judging panel! What a joy to meet the short-listed companies competing for awards. It was a revelation to discover so many really exciting businesses of all shapes and sizes based in the Vale and to hear so many talented individuals share the journeys they’d been on and their plans for the future. Both the winners and those who made the short-list really deserve congratulations – most of the categories had more than one worthy winner and in many cases it was a very thin line between first and second”

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, created by Grapevine Event Management, were supported by headline sponsors Vale of Glamorgan council, AB Ports, The Big Fresh Catering company, Big Learning Company, Business in Focus, Premier Forest Group, Renishaw, Tramshed Tech, Business News Wales and Stills.

Cllr Lis Burnett, Executive Leader and Cabinet Member for Performance and Resources said:

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2022 is a celebration of so many of our businesses who have had to manage the most difficult times in recent years and the nominees in the categories are proof of their sheer resilience to succeed.

Director of Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes said:

It is incredible to see the high quality of the finalists that represent the amazing business community here in the Vale. From family businesses to technology firms to financial services companies, all of the entrepreneurs and organisations represented at this year’s awards have demonstrated the talent, innovation and sheer hard work that is needed to succeed in business and I congratulate all of them on their achievements”

The nominated charity partner for the awards was Ty Hapus, a local charity offering a free service for people affected by Dementia and their families offering a unique ‘Home from Home’ daytime support and respite.

Winners of the 2022 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year – jamjar

Employer of the year- Roperhurst Limited

Entrepreneur of The Year – John Davies, Penarth View

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Bevan Buckland LLP

Green Business of the Year – ZeroAlpha Solutions

Growth Business of the Year – GreenBrick Group

Retail Business of the year – Thornbush Hill

Start-Up Business of the Year – Pickford’s Galley And Bar With Rooms

Technology & innovation business of the year – Wales Interactive

Third Sector Organisation of the year – Motion Control Dance

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year – South Wales Aviation Museum

Young Business Person of the Year – Lauren Evans, Fablas Ice cream

Further details of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, which will return in 2023, can be found on the website https://vogbusinessawards.com/