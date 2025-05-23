Winners of the 2025 Wales Food and Drink Awards Announced

The winners of the fourth annual Wales Food and Drink Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, celebrated some of the most innovative and creative food and drink producers in Wales.

From established companies who have become household names to small start-ups, the business awards were set up to celebrate and showcase the best food and drink producers in Wales, whatever their size.

Almost 200 entries were received and more than 400 guests attended the awards ceremony. Finalists were recognised for their new and exciting ideas, their growth and resilience.

Businesses had been shortlisted in a range of specialist categories to reflect the diverse nature of the key sector in the Welsh economy – one that has gained a global reputation for excellence.

The panel of expert judges was chaired by Rhys Iley. He said:

“It was amazing to hear from so many incredible entrants and businesses – each with their own passion, purpose and challenges. Congratulations to everyone who entered, especially those who made it to the finals, for making the judging process both challenging and exciting. Everyone brought something exceptional to the table, and should be proud of themselves.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were supported by headline sponsor Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers.

Martin Jones, from Castell Howell, said:

“Castell Howell is proud to continue sponsoring the Wales Food and Drink Awards which go from strength to strength each year. Supporting an event that recognises such exceptional performance in this sector feels more important than ever. As the industry evolves, its inspiring to see such talent and determination being celebrated.”

The awards were sponsored and supported by Asda, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Food Innovation Wales, FDF Cymru, Food Standards Agency, Hugh James, Mentera, Mauve, NFU Mutual, Pembrokeshire Creamery, Shirgar, Food and Drink Wales, Visit Conwy, QR Squared by Polytag, Business News Wales, Stills, and Cleartech.

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created by founders Liz Brookes, Director, Grapevine Event Management and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Liz Brookes said:

“Wales’ incredible food and drink producers were rightly put centre stage in Llandudno at an awards ceremony which brings the sector together for a night of celebration while offering a key opportunity to showcase excellence. The hard work and skills within the industry in Wales shone through again this year. Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”

The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 are:

Wales Food and Drink Artisan Business of the Year

Atlantic Edge Oysters

Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

Lord Robert Newborough, Rhug Estates

Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience Award

Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits

Wales Food and Drink Local Community Award

Wrexham Lager

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award

Tom Wickens, Plumstone Welshcakes

Wales Food and Drink, Drinks Producer of the Year

Penderyn

Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer of the Year

Llanfairpwll Distillery Ltd

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year

Blas ar Fwyd

Wales Food and Drink Exporter of the Year

South Caernarfon Creameries

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer of the Year

Wainrights Bee Farm

Wales Food and Drink Start-up of the Year

Porthcawl Distillery

Wales Food and Drink Innovation Award

Evan Evans Brewery

Wales Food and Drink Scale-Up Business of the Year

Pembrokeshire Creamery

Wales Food and Drink Sustainable Business of the Year

Rhug Estates

Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year

Nicola Culkin, Knolton Farmhouse Cheese (Coleg Cambria)

Wales Food and Drink Farm to Fork Producer

Puffin Produce

Highly Commended

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award

Naomi Spaven, Iâl Bakery (Coleg Cambria)

Wales Food and Drink Local Community

Tetrim Teas

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer

Tregroes Waffles

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year

Plas Dinas Country House

Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur

Rory Pitman, A-Head of the Game Nutrition

Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer

Sombremesa Drinks

Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience

Fresh and Tasty Microgreens

Outstanding Contribution Award

Robin Jones, Village Bakery

Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, which will return in 2026, can be found on the Wales Food & Drink Wales website.