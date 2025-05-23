Winners of the 2025 Wales Food and Drink Awards Announced

The winners of the fourth annual Wales Food and Drink Awards have been announced.
The awards ceremony, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, celebrated some of the most innovative and creative food and drink producers in Wales.
From established companies who have become household names to small start-ups, the business awards were set up to celebrate and showcase the best food and drink producers in Wales, whatever their size.
Almost 200 entries were received and more than 400 guests attended the awards ceremony. Finalists were recognised for their new and exciting ideas, their growth and resilience.
Businesses had been shortlisted in a range of specialist categories to reflect the diverse nature of the key sector in the Welsh economy – one that has gained a global reputation for excellence.
The panel of expert judges was chaired by Rhys Iley. He said:
“It was amazing to hear from so many incredible entrants and businesses – each with their own passion, purpose and challenges. Congratulations to everyone who entered, especially those who made it to the finals, for making the judging process both challenging and exciting. Everyone brought something exceptional to the table, and should be proud of themselves.”
The Wales Food and Drink Awards were supported by headline sponsor Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers.
Martin Jones, from Castell Howell, said:
“Castell Howell is proud to continue sponsoring the Wales Food and Drink Awards which go from strength to strength each year. Supporting an event that recognises such exceptional performance in this sector feels more important than ever. As the industry evolves, its inspiring to see such talent and determination being celebrated.”
The awards were sponsored and supported by Asda, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Food Innovation Wales, FDF Cymru, Food Standards Agency, Hugh James, Mentera, Mauve, NFU Mutual, Pembrokeshire Creamery, Shirgar, Food and Drink Wales, Visit Conwy, QR Squared by Polytag, Business News Wales, Stills, and Cleartech.
The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created by founders Liz Brookes, Director, Grapevine Event Management and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.
Liz Brookes said:
“Wales’ incredible food and drink producers were rightly put centre stage in Llandudno at an awards ceremony which brings the sector together for a night of celebration while offering a key opportunity to showcase excellence. The hard work and skills within the industry in Wales shone through again this year. Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”
The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 are:
Wales Food and Drink Artisan Business of the Year
- Atlantic Edge Oysters
Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur of the Year
- Lord Robert Newborough, Rhug Estates
Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience Award
- Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits
Wales Food and Drink Local Community Award
- Wrexham Lager
Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award
- Tom Wickens, Plumstone Welshcakes
Wales Food and Drink, Drinks Producer of the Year
- Penderyn
Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer of the Year
- Llanfairpwll Distillery Ltd
Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year
- Blas ar Fwyd
Wales Food and Drink Exporter of the Year
- South Caernarfon Creameries
Wales Food and Drink Food Producer of the Year
- Wainrights Bee Farm
Wales Food and Drink Start-up of the Year
- Porthcawl Distillery
Wales Food and Drink Innovation Award
- Evan Evans Brewery
Wales Food and Drink Scale-Up Business of the Year
- Pembrokeshire Creamery
Wales Food and Drink Sustainable Business of the Year
- Rhug Estates
Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year
- Nicola Culkin, Knolton Farmhouse Cheese (Coleg Cambria)
Wales Food and Drink Farm to Fork Producer
- Puffin Produce
Highly Commended
Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award
- Naomi Spaven, Iâl Bakery (Coleg Cambria)
Wales Food and Drink Local Community
- Tetrim Teas
Wales Food and Drink Food Producer
- Tregroes Waffles
Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year
- Plas Dinas Country House
Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur
- Rory Pitman, A-Head of the Game Nutrition
Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer
- Sombremesa Drinks
Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience
- Fresh and Tasty Microgreens
Outstanding Contribution Award
- Robin Jones, Village Bakery
Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, which will return in 2026, can be found on the Wales Food & Drink Wales website.