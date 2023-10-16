Winners of the 2023 Wales STEM Awards Announced

One of Wales’ most internationally renowned scientific entrepreneurs, Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE, was recognised for his contribution to STEM alongside 15 winners at the 2023 Wales STEM Awards.

The Port Talbot-born entrepreneur was announced winner of the Outstanding Contribution to STEM award having launched, financed and built more than 40 life sciences companies from their inception, spending his working life turning his scientific discoveries into new, practical and life-changing medical treatments and therapies.

With a career spanning 35 years, he holds numerous professorships, fellowships and honorary doctorates in science at some 16 British universities and he has been the author of more than 100 scientific publications and patents.

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the awards ceremony, which is headline sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University, recognised the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, addressing the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspiring and raising the aspirations of the next generation.

The ceremony saw finalists from across all parts of Wales compete for 14 awards in a variety of categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to Innovation in STEM.

Winners of the 2023 Wales STEM Awards:

Innovation in STEM Award – Afon Technology

STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees) – Thales

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees) – CanSense Ltd

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector) – M-SParc

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector) – ExperiMENTAL Science

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit Sector) – Techniquest

STEM Ambassador of the Year – Sian Richardson, Ipsen Biopharm Ltd

STEM Woman of the Year – Michelle Slee, DVLA and Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida, University of South Wales

STEM Rising Star of the Year – Morgan Phillips, CNECT Wales

STEM Team of the Year – Engineering Education Scheme Wales Ltd

STEM Sustainability Award – Genesis Biosciences

STEM Research Project of the Year – University of South Wales

STEM Start-up of the Year – Lunia 3D

Highly commended in the 2023 Wales STEM Awards:

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees): Techniquest

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector): Admiral Insurance UK

STEM Ambassador of the Year: Richard Hebblewhite, Games Talent Wales

STEM Start Up of the Year: Thompson STEM Engagement

STEM Rising Star of the Year: James Vincent, Catsci Ltd

Head judge Dr Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“We would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Wales STEM Awards. The winners represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales. “The calibre of the businesses and individuals shortlisted for the awards was second to none and I’d like to congratulate all finalists. “The awards show that the future of the STEM sector in Wales is bright and we look forward to the industry going from strength to strength.”

Co-Founder of Wales STEM Awards, Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“It has once again been incredible shining a spotlight on the STEM sector in Wales. Our winners are pushing the boundaries of STEM innovation and helping address the diversity gap and skills shortage that exists. These organisations and individuals are an inspiration to our country and our next generation. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.”

The Wales STEM Awards has been jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar and are sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University, the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, XMA Ltd and Business News Wales.

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said:

“Cardiff Metropolitan University is once again proud to be associated with the Wales STEM Awards and support the talented and ambitious people that these awards celebrate. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, who collectively demonstrate the strengths of the STEM sector in Wales.”

The full list of winners can be found at www.stemawards.wales