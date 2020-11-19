Why Today’s “The Day” for Transforming Wales Through Social Enterprise

Today is #SocialEnterpriseDay, and Business News Wales is proud to be part of a thought-leading debate on how Wales can transform through Social Enterprise https://wales.coop/transforming-wales-through-social-enterprise/

Over the next few weeks, we’ll feature articles from the debate, covering the role of social enterprises, co-ops and employee owned businesses in meeting the economic ambitions of the regions of Wales – and how their full potential can be realised.

This keynote event will explore the opportunities for social enterprises, co-ops and employee-owned businesses across Wales, with Andrea Wayman of ELITE explaining how social enterprises can support inclusive growth and Dylan Huws of Cwmni Da scoping the role of employee ownership in growing regional economies – in a wide-ranging discussion discovering how social businesses can be supported to win work in large regional projects, how the ‘missing middle’ of SMEs can encourage more employee ownership, how local social businesses can engage with decisions about economic policy in each Welsh region … and much, much more.

The debate is sure to provide telling insights into how social enterprises can be a catalyst for the Welsh economy and society as a whole – with a panel that includes Dr Jane Davidson (Associate Pro Vice Chancellor at the University of Wales), Cllr. Rosemarie Harris (Leader, Powys Council and Growing Mid Wales Partnership), Nicola Somerville (Head of Business Development & Inclusive Growth at Cardiff Capital Region City Deal), Alwen Williams (Portfolio Director, North Wales, Economic Ambition Board) and Jonathon Burnes (Portfolio Director of the Swansea Bay City Deal).

Derek Walker, Chair of the panel and CEO of Wales Co-operative Centre, puts the debate into a practical Big-Picture perspective:

“Today’s event is an opportunity for us to give the social enterprise sector in Wales a voice around the table, show what makes them different from traditional businesses and shout about the impact of their work. However, the most important outcome for us will be for the regional growth deals representatives to come out of this meeting realising the sector’s full potential and have a clear vision about the vital role they can play in meeting the economic ambitions of their own regions.”