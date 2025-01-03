Why Small Businesses Should Make Debt Recovery Their New Year Resolution

The average smaller business in the UK writes off £40,000 a year in unpaid debts, according to latest research.

The research by Bibby Financial Services showed that small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) saw the value of bad debt (money owed that has to be written off) surge by 127 per cent in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

More than 40 per cent of SMEs in the UK say they have suffered from non-payment in the last year, with 58 per cent seeing at least one of their suppliers going bust and 56 per cent experiencing the insolvency of at least one customer.

Bad debt can lead to staff cuts, delayed investment plans and – at worst – insolvency for many businesses – creating significant disruption for the supply chains of many SMEs.

When launching its new Fair Payment Code in the autumn, the UK Government estimated that late payments and bad debt leads to the closure of 50,000 SMEs a year.

New legislation will require all large businesses to include payment reporting in their annual reports – putting the onus on them to provide clarity about how they treat small firms.

A new calendar year is when unpaid debts can hit hardest as a variety of other bills, not least taxes, need to be paid in January.

Newport-based law firm Bellavia & Associates specialises in debt recovery.

Managing Director Zep Bellavia said: