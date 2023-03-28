Why is Wales Week London Useful for Your Business?

In this Business News Wales digital discussion hosted by Carwyn Jones, an illustrious panel of experts including Dan Langford, Founder and Chair of Wales Week London, Richard Edwards, Head of Sales in the West and Wales at PWC, Mark Soanes, Director of Call of the Wild and Damon Rands, CEO of Pure Cyber provide an overview of this year’s Wales Week London programme, which included 111 different activities and events over the two-week period around St David’s Day in London, and why businesses might wish to consider getting involved in 2024.

Wales Week London is the largest annual programme of events celebrating and promoting Wales. It does so by commemorating our national day, celebrating our heritage and culture, and by promoting a modern Wales to the rest of the world. The goal of Wales Week London is quite simple – to make as much Welsh noise as possible.

For more information on next year’s programme and how to sign up for Wales Week London, visit: walesweek.london