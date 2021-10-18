In a world where customer expectations are higher than ever before, what makes a ‘good’ digital experience – and is it enough to maintain customer loyalty, as well as continue to win a growing market share?

This discussion hosted by Benno Wasserstein, MD from Box UK , and joined by guests Stephen Wilson, Chief Digital Officer from Admiral, and Jayne Rotheroe, Head of Marketing & Communications, Linc Cymru Housing Association, will explore the current customer experience landscape, and how businesses today measure “ What does good look like”.