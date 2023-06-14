What Counts as Bullying at Work?

The news is awash with stories about bullying at work, not least the recent story of Dominic Raab, and the Darwin Gray Employment team have seen a huge spike in the number of bullying investigations they are being asked to conduct or advise on. Here are their top tips.

What is bullying at work?

One of the biggest problems is that the law doesn’t actually define the word “bullying”. Unlike phrases such as “discrimination”, “harassment” and “victimisation” therefore (each of which has a set definition contained in the Equality Act), when it comes to defining bullying, the law can’t help us. That said, ACAS suggests that bullying behaviour is “malicious or offensive” or can be “an abuse of power that undermines, humiliates, or causes physical or emotional harm to someone”.

So should employers define bullying themselves?

Whilst bullying can be subjective, the vast majority of employers will have an anti-bullying and harassment policy, and it’s highly advisable that this policy contains a definition of what that particular employer considers to be bullying. This should then provide some kind of yardstick to go by if and when an allegation of bullying is raised by an employee. That’s much better than having a situation where an employee raises an allegation of bullying and the employer and employee then end up disagreeing on what the definition of bullying is.

How should employers handle bullying complaints?

Employers should treat bullying complaints formally, just as they would grievances. This means getting someone who is independent of the complaints to investigate them fully and fairly before deciding on a course of action. Our employment team will regularly investigate bullying complaints on behalf of employers, as this ensures a level of independence and expertise in handling those complaints. Off the back of any investigation findings, an employer may need to conduct a disciplinary with someone, roll out training for staff or take some other appropriate steps.

Can an employee sue for bullying?

An employee can’t sue for bullying at the Employment Tribunal. However, if the bullying relates to a protected characteristic under the Equality Act (e.g. age, race, sex, disability etc), an employee could have a discrimination of harassment claim if they’ve been bullied. Additionally, being bullied at work could give rise to a claim for constructive unfair dismissal if an employee can say that their employer has breached their employment contract or their duty of care towards them. Defending Employment Tribunal claims can be risky, costly, disruptive, and can generate bad press.

What can an employer do to protect themselves?

An employer should have a robust and well-though through anti-bullying and harassment policy and should have good processes for handling bullying complaints. They should also think about what proactive steps they can take – such as rolling out staff training on good behaviour at work etc.

If you need further advice about bullying or handling bullying complaints, contact Rachel Ford-Evans on 02920 829 120 or [email protected] for a free initial chat to see how we can help you.