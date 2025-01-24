Wescom Group Acquires Cardiff Based BCB International Ltd

Survival solutions manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its influence in the safety technology market through the acquisition of Cardiff-based, BCB International Ltd, a global supplier of safety equipment in the defence, outdoor and marine sectors.

Wescom Group Chief Executive Officer, Ross Wilkinson comments:

“Today we can announce the successful completion of the acquisition of BCB International Ltd., a partnership that will further enhance Wescom Group’s core safety and survival product portfolio. We are excited to work with the management team on growing the business through the Group’s extensive distribution network, whilst also having a strong focus on new product development programs.”

BCB International’s Managing Director Andrew Howell states: