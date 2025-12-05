Welsh Wine and Cheese Producers Celebrate International Award Success

Welsh food and drink producers have triumphed at two prestigious competitions.

The Welsh Vineyards Association (WVA) hosted their Welsh Wine Awards 2025 at Llanerch Vineyard, bringing together nearly 60 wines from across Wales. The judging panel, led by wine expert Oz Clarke, praised the confidence and character of Welsh wines, comparing their rise to some of the world’s most admired new regions.

Champion Wine of Wales was awarded to Gwinllan Llaethliw in Ceredigion, who also secured titles for Best Overall Sparkling Wine, Best PDO/PGI Wine, and Best Sparkling White. Other winners included Jabajak Vineyard for Best Sparkling Rosé, The Dell Vineyard for Best Overall Still Wine and Best Still Rosé, Vale Vineyard for Best Still White, and Llanerch Vineyard for Best Still Red.

Andy Mounsey, Chair of the Welsh Vineyards Association, said:

“The 2025 awards underline the exceptional progress of Welsh winemaking. The quality, creativity, and commitment we’ve seen this year reflect a sector continuing to strengthen its identity and push new boundaries. “This success is a testament to the passion and innovation driving the industry forward, and it reinforces Wales’ position as an exciting and credible player on the world wine stage.”

Meanwhile, at the World Cheese Awards 2025 in Bern, Switzerland, Welsh cheesemakers scooped six prizes, including Best Welsh Cheese for Caws Cenarth’s Perl Las Deli blue cheese. In total, Wales achieved three Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze award.

Carwyn Adams of Caws Cenarth said:

“Winning Best Welsh Cheese at the World Cheese Awards is a proud moment for us and for Wales. It shows that traditional skills combined with innovation can create products that stand out on the world stage. “Perl Las Deli is a perfect example of how our heritage and passion can produce cheeses that not only delight consumers at home but also earn respect internationally. These awards reinforce Wales’ growing reputation as a leader in artisan cheese.”

The double success for Welsh wine and cheese follows closely on from the industry’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales event, which saw hundreds of industry figures from across the globe gather at the ICC Wales in Newport, for a showcase of over 3,000 Welsh products, resulting in significant new trade opportunities in every corner of the world.

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS, who attended the Welsh Wine Awards, said: