Welsh Universities Share Expertise with India

A three-year curriculum reform pilot will be extended to more than 1,000 colleges, impacting more than 800,000 learners in India.

Welsh universities are building new partnerships with the higher education sector in India.

Global Wales, the Welsh international higher education partnership, and the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, are working with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to reform the curriculum in its higher education institutions.

Over three years a new curriculum reform pilot will be extended to more than 1,000 colleges and will reach over 800,000 learners, helping Telangana develop the internationalisation of its higher education sector.

Bangor University and Aberystwyth University will work in partnership with Osmania University and Kakatiya University in Telangana. The Welsh universities will help their counterparts in India enhance their arts and business education, with the aim of improving the employability of young people in Telangana.

A further partnership will see 16 Global Wales and British Council India scholarships, worth £5,000 each, awarded to the brightest students from Telangana universities. The scholarships will fund one-year Masters degrees at Welsh universities in 2021.

Jenny Scott, director of British Council Wales, said:

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of the links between India and Wales. In addition to education partnerships, British Council Wales is building cultural links through our India Wales programme and we’re looking forward to further developing the relationship between the two countries in the future.”

Professor and Chair of Global Wales, Iwan Davies said:

“On behalf of Global Wales and all the Welsh universities, I am proud of our recent Memorandum of Understanding and partnership with TSCHE to deepen collaboration in the field of higher education. We look forward to continuing working in partnership with colleagues at the TSCHE and British Council India to build long-lasting links that will be of mutual benefit to both Telangana and Wales.”

Prof. Limbadri, Chairman of Telangana State Higher Education Council, said

“Education is a priority for the Government of Telangana and a gateway for our students to excel on the world stage. We value the continued support of the British Council and Welsh Government in partnering with us on building mutually beneficial programmes to strengthen education, research, and employability among our students. The Welsh Government's global outlook and expertise are invaluable, and we look forward to partnering with them.”

As part of the reform programme the British Council hosted a policy dialogue with key stakeholders from the state of Telangana to discuss the internationalisation of higher education institutions in the state. The policy dialogue was followed by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the state of Telangana and the Welsh Government in November 2020.