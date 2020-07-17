Welsh Tech Platform Aims to Help Pubs and Restaurants Bounce Back

Yoello – the mobile ordering and payment platform – will be a ‘silver bullet’ for pubs and restaurants looking to re-open safely according to Scott Waddington, the former CEO of Welsh brewer S. A. Brain.

Thanks to its unique FCA regulated status, Yoello can cut out expensive middlemen like Worldpay and Visa and give pubs and restaurants a cheaper, instant, and totally secure way to manage payments, potentially saving the industry £8 billion a year.

Scott Waddington, non-executive director at Yoello, said:

“If pubs and restaurants are to survive, it’s essential they can re-open safely as soon as possible. Yoello is the silver bullet they need to do just that. Inside of one week, any venue can have its own mobile ordering and payment platform up and running from as little as £1.30 a day.”

Waddington is joined on the Yoello board by a number of heavyweights from the banking world, including David Hopton, former MD of Santander and ex director of the Bank of England.

Hopton said:

“Every year the UK hospitality sector hands over £8 billion to payment providers like Worldpay, Mastercard, and Visa. As the only mobile ordering solution that is FCA regulated, they’re the only company able to offer the cheaper bank to bank payments – saving merchants thousands in unnecessary charges.”

Yoello entirely removes the need for staff contact, physical menus, or queuing – essential for adhering to social distancing. Customers don’t even need to download an app, they simply scan a QR code to bring up the menu, click to order, then make their secure mobile payment. They can even add tips and leave reviews for the business.

With two thirds of consumers saying they’re open to trying new contactless methods, and over 60% preferring to avoid touching a card reader pad when making purchases – Yoello’s tried and tested technology couldn’t come at a time of greater need for the beleaguered hospitality sector. Yoello also provides a free ‘test and trace’ platform that can also help operators in a way that’s data compliant.

Along with chains and independents, the platform has also been brought on board by city authorities and across the UK to assist in ensuring their regions become Covid-secure as hospitality businesses begin to reopen.

Waddington added:

“We’ve had an overwhelming number of enquiries over the last month as businesses prepare to reopen. Our mission has always been to bring much-needed innovation to the sector. Today, that means providing the urgent support pubs and restaurants need to bounce back. And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

To find out more about Yoello and how it can help pubs and restaurants reopen safely, visit www.yoello.com