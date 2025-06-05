Welsh Storage Firm Expands with Site Acquisition

Pink Storage, the self storage company founded by Cardiff entrepreneur Scott Evans, has invested £1.5 million as part of its acquisition of StoreWise, a 102-unit facility in Nottingham.

Pink, which now operates 16 sites across Wales, is rapidly expanding into major cities in England as part of its mission to become the UK’s fastest-growing independent self storage provider. So far in 2025, the company has grown by 22 per cent, adding new locations in Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Birmingham, and now Nottingham, with more sites already in the pipeline.

The deal saw Pink Storage acquire StoreWise for £1.1 million, with an additional £370,000 being invested to upgrade the 1.3-acre site, add 150 new storage units, and bring the facility in line with Pink Storage’s cutting-edge, technology-led standards.

Scott Evans, Founder and CEO of Pink Storage, said:

“Acquiring StoreWise is a proud milestone for us. What began as a small Welsh brand is now setting the standard for innovation in self storage. Our forward-thinking, tech-led model is not only reaching a wider market but is actively reshaping – and shaking up – the industry across the UK.”

The former StoreWise facility is undergoing a full rebrand with Pink’s distinctive identity and will remain fully operational throughout the upgrade.

Pink Storage is also retaining the site’s long-serving manager, who brings over a decade of local industry expertise, and ensuring a smooth transition for the 100+ existing customers to its digital platform.

Scott said: