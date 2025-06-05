Cardiff business
Subscribe to Newsletter
Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad
Cardiff Business Club-Sidebar ad
BNW Sidebar Button Advert Commercial
5 June 2025
Cardiff

Welsh Storage Firm Expands with Site Acquisition

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Pink Storage, the self storage company founded by Cardiff entrepreneur Scott Evans, has invested £1.5 million as part of its acquisition of StoreWise, a 102-unit facility in Nottingham.

Pink, which now operates 16 sites across Wales, is rapidly expanding into major cities in England as part of its mission to become the UK’s fastest-growing independent self storage provider. So far in 2025, the company has grown by 22 per cent, adding new locations in Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Birmingham, and now Nottingham, with more sites already in the pipeline.

The deal saw Pink Storage acquire StoreWise for £1.1 million, with an additional £370,000 being invested to upgrade the 1.3-acre site, add 150 new storage units, and bring the facility in line with Pink Storage’s cutting-edge, technology-led standards.

Scott Evans, Founder and CEO of Pink Storage, said:

“Acquiring StoreWise is a proud milestone for us. What began as a small Welsh brand is now setting the standard for innovation in self storage. Our forward-thinking, tech-led model is not only reaching a wider market but is actively reshaping – and shaking up – the industry across the UK.”

The former StoreWise facility is undergoing a full rebrand with Pink’s distinctive identity and will remain fully operational throughout the upgrade.

Pink Storage is also retaining the site’s long-serving manager, who brings over a decade of local industry expertise, and ensuring a smooth transition for the 100+ existing customers to its digital platform.

Scott said:

“Our goal is to end 2025 with a significantly expanded network of strategically located sites across the UK. We’re actively seeking further acquisition opportunities and would welcome conversations with anyone considering selling their self storage business.”



We Are Hiring- site

Columns & Features:
Cardiff Business Club
30 May 2025

Creating a Sense of Belonging in the Cardiff Business Community
CCR
27 May 2025

Disrupting the Norm is Building a Stronger Regional Economy
Cardiff
23 May 2025

Unlocking Cardiff’s Potential: Building a Capital for the Future
Newport
19 May 2025

Newport is at the Forefront of the New Industrial Revolution

More Cardiff Capital Region Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //