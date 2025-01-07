Welsh Startup Takes Virtual Reality Tech to South Korean University

A South Korean university has adopted innovative virtual reality technology built by a Welsh startup.

clear_pixel VR, based in Cardiff, develops VR training platforms that teach students and professionals in laboratory and animal science, to make learning complex skills more accessible, ethical, and cost-effective.

The Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences at Ewha Woman’s University, established in 2015, stands as South Korea's first undergraduate programme dedicated to brain and cognitive sciences, striving to deliver exceptional education in this field. Professor Jeiwon Cho and Professor Sanggeon Park, experts in electrophysiology and animal behaviour, are championing the use of VR to overcome long-standing challenges in hands-on laboratory training for undergraduates. They have long aspired to provide hands-on laboratory experience to students, however, they faced significant practical challenges in implementing such programmes.

“Our laboratory's electrophysiology equipment was consistently occupied by graduate students' research, making it impractical to offer hands-on experience to undergraduates.” explained Prof. Cho. “Additionally, acquiring separate equipment solely for teaching purposes proved financially unfeasible. We also struggled with spatial constraints for conducting animal behaviour experiments with nearly twenty students per class, while addressing crucial laboratory safety protocols and animal ethics considerations.”

A turning point came when the professors encountered clear_pixel VR’s solutions at an international conference. Recognising the potential of VR-based training, they implemented the startup’s VR Laboratory Science and VR Animal Handling modules within their curriculum.

The professors praised clear_pixel VR’s platform for providing an immersive and comprehensive training experience, enabling students to practice complex techniques without the need for physical laboratory access or live animals.

“We are confident that this platform serves as an excellent educational tool, particularly for departments with limited access to laboratory equipment and adequate space for conducting experiments,” added Prof. Cho.

“We anticipate clear_pixel VR's continued growth and look forward to maintaining our collaborative relationship in advancing educational technologies.”

Jake Spanswick, CEO of clear_pixel VR, said: