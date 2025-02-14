Welsh Start-up Ready to Launch Next Industrial Revolution in Space

A space tech company is seeking to open a first-of-its-kind Microgravity Research Centre in South Wales.

The centre will assist Cardiff-based Space Forge to expand and provide a national capability not found anywhere else in the world – combining access to space with expertise in advanced materials.

The firm is putting the finishing touches to its second satellite ahead of its launch later this year. The ForgeStar®-1 will demonstrate in-orbit Space Forge’s unique technology to produce complex materials for the semiconductor industry that are difficult or impossible to manufacture on Earth.

Space Forge believes its technology can deliver significant savings in energy and CO2 by reducing emissions in high value manufacturing from critical national infrastructure by up to 75%.

The company previously secured £7.7 million in Europe’s largest ever seed funding round for a space tech company.

The Welsh Government, which has helped Space Forge to grow into the company it is today through research and development funding and other support, is now assisting the company to find a bigger base in South Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, visited Space Forge to see ForgeStar®-1.

She said:

“Delivering high-value manufacturing and innovation is part of the fabric of the Welsh industry and semiconductor technology is driving the economy of the 21st century. “The Welsh Government is determined to foster the industries of the future, including the rapidly growing space sector. “Space Forge is a real space success story, providing more than 60 highly skilled technical roles and supporting another 1,000 in the immediate supply chain, and we are delighted to be supporting them to realise their huge ambitions. “It was fascinating to see the work ongoing at Space Forge and I wish them the best of luck for the launch of ForgeStar-1.”

Joshua Western, CEO and Co-founder of Space Forge, said: