Welsh Speakers to Increase 32% by 2050

Online language app Preply predicts the Welsh language is expected to reach 1,168,115 native speakers by 2050, an increase of 32%.

Research undertaken by the company found that there was a decrease of 41,100 between 2018 and 2019, however, from 2020, the number of native speakers increased again by 26,000.

To encourage the use of the language the Welsh Government launched a strategy for the promotion of Welsh in 2017 – Cymraeg 2050.

The Welsh Government's vision is to see “the Welsh language thrive” as part of achieving one of the National Well-being Goals.

The strategy targets a million Welsh speakers by 2050 and doubling the daily use of Welsh over the next 30 years.

View the Preply report here: https://preply.com/en/blog/most-important-languages/