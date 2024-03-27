Welsh Secretary Commends Growth of Medical Device Specialists

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has commended IQ Endoscopes for the clear progress it is making on its ambitious growth journey and the value it is bringing to the local economy.

The Cabinet Minister turned the spotlight on the impact of private equity investment and venture capital following a fact-finding mission to the medical device manufacturer’s Chepstow HQ in South Wales.

The visit was organised by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA), whose members, BGF – one of the largest and most experienced investors in the UK and Ireland – and the Development Bank of Wales, alongside a consortium of existing investors, boosted IQ Endoscopes’ expansion with a £5.2 million investment in 2022.

Mr Davies, the MP for Monmouth, commented:

“IQ Endoscopes is an outstanding example of how a business can excel with the right support and investment, which has allowed the team to innovate, grow, create jobs and bring value to the community. “IQ Endoscopes is a fantastic company on the brink of an extraordinary achievement as they push the boundaries of medical technology, but these pioneers could not have turned their bold vision into reality without the backing of BGF and Development Bank of Wales.”

Tim Rea, head of early stage investments at BGF, said:

“IQ Endoscopes has been able to generate a great deal of momentum to date as the team navigates its way towards launching a truly innovative technology which will help ease the strain on our healthcare system and improve patient outcomes worldwide. “We’re proud to support IQ Endoscopes, providing strategic guidance and funding at a crucial stage of the company’s journey.”

IQ Endoscopes has created a single-use endoscopy device which is not only cost-effective and scalable but also sustainable and has the potential to revolutionise early diagnosis of a range of cancers and gastro-intestinal conditions.

Matt Ginn, IQ Endoscopes Chief Executive Officer, said:

“IQ Endoscopes has undergone rapid acceleration. Funds from our 2022 investment have enabled my team to focus on market access strategy ahead of product launch. “We’re now pushing forward at speed to develop a device which will soon transform the way patients undergo vital treatments and procedures, as well as boosting the economy with up to 100 new jobs. “To support this growth, we’re looking to raise further investment in the near future and as such, we’re keen to explore interest from further UK venture sources.”

Michael Moore, British Private Equity and Capital Venture Association Chief Executive, added:

“We were delighted to arrange for the Welsh Secretary to visit IQ Endoscopes and demonstrate the real impact that private capital has in small and innovative businesses up and down the country. “In 2022, 27.5bn was invested by private capital into UK businesses in sectors across the UK economy, ranging from consumer products to emerging technology. There are over 12,000 UK companies backed by private capital which currently employ over 2.2 million people in the UK. A majority of the businesses backed are outside London and 90% of the businesses receiving investment are small and medium-sized businesses.”

Dr Richard Thompson, Senior Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: