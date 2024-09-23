Welsh Secretary Champions World-Leading Compound Semiconductor Cluster in South Wales

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens has praised Newport’s compound semiconductor cluster and its contribution to the prosperity of the UK economy as she explores opportunities for further growth.

Compound semiconductors are a vital technology used in a vast range of products such as electric cars, solar panels and smartphones. These materials will be crucial to the development of future technologies like driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

Jo Stevens saw first-hand the cutting-edge research and innovation that is taking place at the compound semiconductor cluster in Newport. She met the staff at CSA Catapult and CSconnected, the South Wales Semiconductor Cluster and was given a tour of the facilities.

CSA Catapult is the UK’s authority on compound semiconductor applications. The organisation works with industry, start-ups and academics to accelerate research and make it commercially viable.

A new report by the Welsh Economy Research Unit at Cardiff University has found that the CSA Catapult projects created or safeguarded over 4,000 jobs between 2019-23, including the creation of 1,325 full-time positions. This employment is connected to an estimated gross value added (GVA) contribution of £600m to the UK economy.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

“Wales has incubated this high-tech, world leading industry in Newport, which has so much potential for the future. “Their work forms a critical part of the technology we rely on day-to-day, but also makes a huge contribution to our clean energy ambitions and even national security. “The compound semiconductor cluster is vital for our economy, with innovative businesses supported by the Catapult creating high-skilled, well-paid jobs that bring prosperity and opportunity to south Wales. “We will back innovative businesses like this to the hilt as we fulfil the UK government’s mission to drive economic growth.”

Howard Rupprecht, Director of CSconnected, said:

“We have seen exceptional economic growth over the last 5 years as our local industry takes advantage of a semiconductor market that is set to surpass $1trillion per annum by 2030.

“Our semiconductor jobs are knowledge-intensive, highly paid and are very ‘sticky’; not being susceptible to global ‘offshoring’.

“We are positioned to further accelerate growth through the SE Wales Investment Zone and look forward to working with the UK government on the development of their forthcoming Industrial Strategy.”

Martin McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of CSA Catapult said: