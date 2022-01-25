Welsh Rugby Stars’ Seek £300,000 Investment to Extend Fitness App

Wales and Ospreys players Gareth Anscombe and Alex Cuthbert, along with business partner, Dean Jones, are looking for investment totalling £300,000 to extend features of their existing, popular app, Fitap, as well as build a sales team and increase marketing.

The Wales rugby stars behind the app, which aims to give people of all ages and abilities straightforward access to workouts, fitness activities and exclusive offers, are seeking funding of £300,000 as part of ambitious plans to ensure their market-disrupting platform is used across Wales, before turning their attention to the rest of the UK.

Fitap, which launched amid the 2020 lockdown, brings the world of fitness and wellbeing into one easily accessible app in order to create and reward a community of people who enjoy staying physically and mentally active.

The team behind the already popular app, which includes Wales rugby stars Alex Cuthbert and Gareth Anscombe, now hope to extend its features, as well as build a sales team and increase marketing through crowdfunding.

Alex Cuthbert, Wales rugby international said:

“Our aim is to leverage technology to make staying fit easier, cheaper and more enjoyable. Sometimes people get intimidated about physically going to a gym or exploring activities to help their mental health and wellbeing, but this makes access easier.”

In a survey of current users, 71% said that Fitap helped them find either facilities or online sessions, with 92% saying they’d recommend it.

Alex added:

“I’ve played rugby for most of my life, and it really makes you feel like you’re part of a family. We want to help customers find their passion, and in doing so, help them meet new people with similar interests. What’s better than getting physically and mentally healthier, whilst also feeling part of a community?”

For business partner and fellow Wales and Ospreys teammate, Gareth Anscombe, Fitap is the passion project that kept him busy when struggling psychologically after being ruled out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan with knee ligament damage.

Gareth said that for people starting their fitness journey, it can be a minefield:

“The gym isn’t for everybody and, when it comes to wellbeing, it’s important to provide support for those who’ve had a few setbacks in life. “For me, in rugby, there’s been great times, but it’s not always smooth sailing. I feel it’s important to provide support and make talking about fitness and mental health more accessible.”

The app, which is free for users, charges businesses a fee to be listed in return for promotion to members of the public who want to find new ways to get active.

“Because advertising costs tend to be high and therefore too risky for individual fitness providers to try, nobody currently owns consumers’ minds in this space. We aim to!” says business partner, Dean Jones, who has a background in marketing and advertising.

Find out more on the Fitap website and invest using the Crowdcube platform.