Planning Confirmed for Afan Valley Adventure Resort Development

Conditional planning permission for a new development team to take forward the transformational Afan Valley adventure resort project has now been granted after the signing of a legal agreement.

The project – the first of a planned series of UK leisure developments under the Wildfox Resorts brand – could create hundreds of jobs and provide significant social and environmental benefits for the Afan Valley and surrounding areas.

Conditional approval for the Salamanca Group to progress the project to its next stages was granted by members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Planning Committee on 12 October last year subject to the signing of legally binding agreements under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act – this has now been completed.

The Salamanca Group, home to experienced investors with a proven track record in delivery, took over the Afan Valley project from previous applicants Afan Valley Ltd, which went into administration.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Ted Latham, said:

“I am delighted that, following the successful conclusion of the legal agreement, we have given formal approval to this potentially transformational new leisure development. Neath Port Talbot Council is committed to the regeneration and transformation of the Afan Valley and we are excited about the potential of the Wildfox Resort to help achieve this.”

Neath Port Talbot Council Chief Executive, Karen Jones, added:

“The members of the team behind the Wildfox Resort have firmly demonstrated to me their passion and commitment, not only to delivering a scheme which has the potential to drive economic recovery and invest in the landscape but also to creating a new generation of training and job opportunities to inspire our community and local businesses.”

Martin Bellamy, Chairman and CEO of the Salamanca Group, said: