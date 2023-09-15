Welsh Revenue Authority Raises Over £400 Million in Tax Revenue for Wales

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.

Other performance highlights:

Ruth Glazzard, Chair:

“This was the first year of delivering our new Corporate Plan 2022 to 2025. It saw us advancing in our aim to get tax paid right, first time by giving more timely guidance and changing our systems to maintain high customer satisfaction.

“It was also my first year as Chair. Firsthand I saw how our collaborative, innovative and kind culture makes the WRA a great place to work.”

Dyfed Alsop, CEO:

“This report covers the first year of our latest corporate plan. I’m pleased to see how it reflects the way we are maturing as a tax authority.

“The cost-of-living crisis made us more conscious than ever of the needs of others. This was true of how we spent our money and the ways we worked with our taxpayers. For instance, we found new ways to prevent debt happening and provided better support to those where debt was unavoidable.

“We also report for the first time on the charging and collection of tax from our first UDT (Unauthorised Disposals Tax) cases helping support wider efforts to discourage the illegal disposal of waste in Wales.

“Finally, we obviously couldn’t have done this alone and I’d like again to thank the taxpayers, agents and other delivery partners who have helped us create an efficient and fair tax system for Wales.”