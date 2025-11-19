Welsh Public Bodies to be Legally Bound to Consider Health Implications of Decisions

Public bodies will be legally bound to consider the long-term health implications of their decisions following a vote in the Senedd.

From 2027, local authorities, NHS organisations, national parks and cultural organisations like the National Museum and National Library will need to carry out health impact assessments when making decisions of a strategic nature.

The regulations, which introduce health impact assessments (HIAs) for a wide range of public bodies, will help to narrow the gap in healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived parts of Wales, the Welsh Government said.

HIAs will make sure physical and mental health impacts are consistently taken into account when public sector organisations develop new policies or projects.

This includes decisions made in areas which are known to impact long-term health outcomes, such as housing, transport, education, employment, culture and the environment.

Speaking in the Senedd, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

“This is not about adding complexity, it is about embedding the health of our population into the DNA of our public services. “This is another important action we are taking to help end persistent and stubborn health inequalities, which continue to blight too many communities in Wales. “They will join other schemes which are targeted at closing that gap, including the Marmot Nation; universal free school breakfasts in primary schools; our childhood vaccination programme; and funded childcare for two to four-year-olds.”

The regulations will come into force in 2027. Guidance and training on undertaking health impact assessments will be provided by Public Health Wales.