Welsh Project Reflecting COP 26 Goals Wins International Award

The National Botanic Garden of Wales Regency Restoration project is this year’s Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People’s Choice. The ICE People’s Choice Award recognises civil engineering projects across the globe that have made a positive impact on their local communities.

The National Botanic Garden of Wales Regency Restoration project, which took five years to complete at a cost of more than £7 million, is the largest of its kind undertaken in Wales and included two new lakes, bridges, dams, cascades, a waterfall and an extensive network of paths, all set in 300 acres of wooded parkland.

Ed McCann, 157th ICE President, said:

“This is a great achievement for all involved at the National Botanic Garden of Wales. It is a wonderful example of sensitive and intelligent design. The project shows respect for the environment and the interests of the local community and both creates and restores spaces that enable and support human and ecological wellbeing.

McCann added:

“This year’s shortlisted projects all show a clear focus on sustainability and innovation, which is critical as we face up to the challenges of the 21st Century.”

The success of the National Botanic Garden of Wales Regency Restoration project involved an impressive number of members of the community across Carmarthenshire. From the council, schools and local organisations to individuals. It also promoted local procurement from the early planning stages, engaging with consultant ecologists, designers, and engineers during construction.

Director of the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Huw Francis said:

“We are extremely honoured that the Regency Restoration project won the ICE People’s Choice Award. It recognises the culmination of hard endeavour and highlights the fact that active lifestyles are becoming more popular within local communities. Providing green, well-designed places – such as our garden – are vital for people’s well-being and good mental health.”

The project team behind this winning project included the principal contractor, WM Longreach, key design and project management from Mann Williams, Nicholas Pearson Partnership LLP, Caroe and Partners Architects and HR Wallingford- Reservoir Engineer.

Damian McGettrick, Director, WM Longreach said:

“We are exceptionally proud to have been part of the passionate, dedicated project team that delivered the Regency Restoration and thrilled that all our efforts have been recognised internationally by the public in this way.”

This year, six shortlisted projects, including Boston Barrier Scheme in Lincolnshire, the Catalyst building in Newcastle, the NI Multimodal Transport Hub North-West in Northern Ireland, Pooley Bridge Replacement in Cumbria and the Rochester Bridge Refurbishment Project in Kent, were in the run for the top prize during the worldwide public vote, which was open for six weeks from 7 September 2021. The Award was last won in 2019 by The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong section project. No Award was given last year due to Covid-19 constrictions.