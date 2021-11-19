Bold Step Taken for Nature’s Recovery in Powys

Radnorshire Wildlife Trust has completed its purchase of 164-acre Pentwyn Farm in Mid Wales.

Pentwyn, a long-established livestock farm near Llanbister Road in Powys, will now be transformed into a haven for re-establishing wildlife.

Finance for the purchase has been loaned by a group of private investors who share a passion for enabling the reinstatement of wildlife on nature-depleted sites. The group is headed by Julia Davies, the founder of an environmental fund called We Have the POWER.

She said:

“We are in a climate and biodiversity crisis and myself and the other lenders are investing in our families’ future by helping charities like Radnorshire Wildlife Trust buy land and restore its biodiversity and sequester carbon. This is a truly inspirational site and we are so pleased to have been able to help restore it to nature and people.”

RWT’s Chief Executive James Hitchcock explained:

“As well as managing the land extensively for wildlife, we will be looking for opportunities to create jobs and involve the local community. We have started to develop our vision for the land and raise funds to re-pay the loan. “We hope the site will showcase what is possible as we move into the new payment system post Brexit for land, where public benefits such as clean air, soil, water, and increased wildlife will all be favoured.”

Initial steps on the land will include the development of scrub and the strategic planting of trees to create shelter. Some grazing animals will be kept, carefully chosen to help increase flowering plant species in the grassland.

The Trust is currently advertising for a business development manager for the site, described by Mr Hitchcock as “A fantastic opportunity for someone to join us for 2 years and help make our vision a reality.”

Jenny Chryss RWT Chair, said: