Welsh Producers Grow with Cywain at Royal Welsh Show

New and growing Welsh food and drink businesses are set to be on show in the Food Hall in this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The Cywain stand (number 63) will spotlight fourteen up-and-coming producers during the show, providing them with a platform to test trade their skills and showcase their products to an audience of thousands.

The Cywain programme works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses.

Giving fledgling producers the opportunity to test their retail skills and supporting them at events such as the Royal Welsh Show is part of Cywain’s portfolio of business support, including marketing, brand development, commercial competance, and finance.

Alex James, Cywain Programme Manager, said:

“The Royal Welsh Food Hall is a hugely important showcase for Welsh food and drink producers, and once again, we are delighted to welcome a wonderful group of producers to the stand. “Since 2018, more than 120 Welsh food and drink businesses have been spotlighted on the Cywain stand at the Royal Welsh Show and Winter Fair. Many have gone on to greater things – including having individual stands in the Food Hall – and as a team we are always thrilled to see the support they have received contributing to their success.”

WELSH FOOD AND DRINK PRODUCERS FEATURED AT THE CYWAIN STAND

MONDAY, JULY 22nd

ANGLESEY FOODS

On the first day of the Royal Welsh Show, the Cywain stand will be a bit ‘hot', courtesy of Anglesey Foods and its range of spicy foods and condiments.

Although a relatively new business, the Gaerwen-based enterprise is backed up by more than 60 years of food development and manufacturing experience.

Specialising in manufacturing own-brand and private-label products, Anglesey Foods' range includes condiments such as Chilli Jam, Fiery Hot Chilli Jam, and Mango Chilli, as well as chutney, pesto, and soft-serve frozen yogurt.

More information: mark@angleseyfoods.com

FUSSELL’S SPIRITS

Decadent, seductive, sweet and creamy Floff Vanilla Vodka is distilled and bottled with care in Wales to ensure premium quality.

Made in small batches by Porthcawl-based Fussell’s Spirits, Floff is made from high-quality vodka and a selection of diverse herbs and spices, including the delicate and smooth flavour of vanilla.

This refreshing new drink is an uber-smooth vodka that is perfect for sipping on its own or mixing into cocktails to add a subtle hint of sweetness and richness.

After ten years of meticulous research, sourcing, blending, and tasting, Floff’s creators realised their passion for creating Wales’ definitive vanilla vodka.

More information: www.fussellspirits.co.uk

MONMOUTHSHIRE FAYRE

Monmouthshire Fayre is an initiative dedicated to showcasing the finest produce from Monmouthshire.

Founded by farmers Jessie and Chris Stephens, Monmouthshire Fayre is committed to collaborating with local farmers, ensuring fair prices and making locally produced food accessible to the community.

Partnerships are formed with farms employing holistic and regenerative practices, with sustainability a priority. All the butchery is carried out in-house.

Online, a range of cuts and boxes of beef, lamb, and pork are available, along with ready-prepared dishes such as cottage pie, steak and ale pies, and sausage rolls.

More information: www.monfayre.co.uk

ROGUE WELSH CAKE COMPANY

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company prides itself on giving the traditional teatime favourite a twist!

Officially established in 2020, Rogue’s journey traces back over two decades, when a resourceful mother, in a bid to surprise her children, replaced currants with chocolate chips, marking the beginning of our innovative approach.

Experimentation has become Rogue’s trademark, and the company makes an array of flavours sold online and at Rogue’s stall in Newport Market.

Varieties include Chocolate & Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter (vegan), Bara Brith, and Goats Cheese & Caramelised Onion.

While speciality Welsh Cakes – such as White Chocolate & Macadamia, Sundried Tomato & Feta, and Marmite & Cheese – are made to order.

More information: www.roguewelshcakes.com

TUESDAY, JULY 23rd

TETRIM TEAS

Carmarthenshire-based well-being tea company Tetrim Teas harnesses the benefits of Rhubarb Root and Lion's Mane mushrooms to cleanse the body and mind.

Founder Mari Arthur was keen to establish a health tea enterprise with an ethical business model that uses as many local and Welsh ingredients as possible and biodegradable and recyclable packaging.

The not-for-profit family-run business blends its tea in Trimsaran Community Centre. Tetrim Teas has established several local projects, including Tŷ Te – Tea Hub, to bring people together over a cup of tea.

Anglesey-grown rhubarb root is combined with quality green tea, honeysuckle, and other natural ingredients to create a drink that aids well-being, digestion and cholesterol.

Tetrim has begun growing Lion’s Mane mushrooms for its tea at three units across Wales, and they are also on general sale. Lion's Mane is known as the ‘brain mushroom' and may help with stress, anxiety, mental clarity, and focus. Tetrim's Mushroom Brightening Tea has two delightful versions: Welsh heritage apple & cinnamon and chilli, ginger & cardamon. It is a beautiful fusion of aromatic natural ingredients.

More information: www.tetrimteas.cymru

ARAN HUFEN IA

Family-run Aran Hufen Ia makes fabulous artisan ice cream to suit all tastes.

Inspired by the surrounding beauty, the business is dedicated to ‘sharing a taste of passion with every scoop’ served. The ice cream is sold from the parlour and at local retailers and tourist locations.

The magic happens at its ice cream parlour in the heart of Bala, where classic flavours such as vanilla and chocolate are joined by the likes of Pistachio, Pineapple & Strawberry, and Aran Hufen Ia’s signature home-made honeycomb ice cream.

There is also Chwippi Softerserve, and for those who don’t eat dairy, there are vegan ice cream options and sorbets, including classics like Mango and Passionfruit.

More information: www.aranhufenia.co.uk or 07787425967

NONNA ASSUNTA LIQUEURS

Brand new to the marketplace, Nonna Assunta Liqueurs is an exciting range of liqueurs based on an Italian family recipe passed down through generations.

Launched just a few weeks ago, the company takes great pride in its range of ‘handcrafted Italian liqueurs imagined in Italy made in Wales'.

Renowned for her warmth, generosity, and zest for life, Grandmother Assunta made her Limoncello in her hometown of Naples, Italy.

Today, her family is carrying on that tradition in Swansea, where Welsh water, natural cane sugar, and hand-peeled lemons, oranges, and limes are turned into a fabulous range of liqueurs that are best served chilled.

Joining Nonna Assunta’s sweet, sharp, and zesty Limoncello (lemon) are the sweet and silky Arancello (orange) and extra sharp and zesty Limecello.

More information: Facebook: Nonna Assunta Liqueurs

WEDOUGHIT4U

If you want restaurant-quality Italian-style pizzas at home, then Wedoughit4u has literally got it ‘in the bag'.

Wedoughit4u, a North Wales company, is known for supplying the UK's hospitality sector with top-notch, hand-stretched artisan pizza bases. These bases are crafted using the finest ingredients, and now, the company brings the same quality to the home with its ‘pizza bag' kits.

The kit consists of pre-hand-rolled and stretched par-cooked pizza bases, a cold-blend pizza base sauce, and a combination of mozzarella and mature cheddar cheese to create fabulous pizzas up to 12 inches in size.

The dough is made using Doppio Zero flour, live yeast, and warm filtered water to give it the silky, elastic stretch needed to make the perfect pizza. It is then triple-proofed before being turned into a thin-crust artisan pizza.

More information: www.wedoughit4u.co.uk

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24th

DIRWEST

Launched just last month, new non-alcoholic drinks brand Dirwest is hitting the Cywain stand running.

Dirwest is Welsh for temperance, and the brand celebrates the benefits of zero alcohol and the richness of Welsh culture and language.

The Vale of Glamorgan company’s first product is Yma o Hyd – an IPA that is available in 330ml cans that reviews say ‘tastes like the real thing’. Yma o Hyd captures the zeitgeist surrounding Welsh football by offering a modern alternative to alcohol with a quirky twist on Welsh culture.

Aimed at everyone who enjoys a drink – alcoholic or non-alcoholic – Dirwest does not compromise on taste, and Yma o Hyd has a ‘soft bitterness that gives way to hints of tropical fruits and balanced maltiness’.

Yma o Hyd is available at independent retail outlets across Wales and the Welsh food hub Blas ar Fwyd.

More information: Facebook @dirwesta

BLASUS WELSH CAKES

Blasus Welshcakes Ltd is dedicated to producing the very best individually handcrafted Welshcakes.

The award-winning Carmarthen-based business produces its premium Welshcakes using the finest ingredients that, wherever possible, are sourced locally.

Blasus' range includes Pecan & Maple Syrup, Lemon & Sultana, Merlyn Cream Liqueur & White Chocolate, and, of course, Traditional-style Welshcakes – just order online for doorstep delivery!

The award-winning business also offers its customers the opportunity to cook its range of Welshcakes at home or enjoy them ready to eat. The kits are easy and quick to use and are a fun activity for all ages. In no time, you have a plate of delicious warm Welsh Cakes! Flavours include Almond & Cherry, Triple Chocolate, and Apricot & Walnut.

More information: www.blasuswelshcakes.co.uk

CÂR Y MÔR

Wales' first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm, Câr-Y-Môr, will bring a taste of the Welsh coastline to the Food Hall.

A community-owned business, St David' s-based Câr-Y-Môr is committed to positively impacting the Welsh coastline and the local community. It aims to develop greener practices using abundant and sustainable resources from the sea, at the same time as creating year-round coastal jobs and improving community well-being.

The business's online shop offers a variety of Welsh seafood and seaweed products, from Pembrokeshire-dressed lobsters, crabs, and mussels and shellfish taster boxes to sea truffle oil and several varieties of dried seaweed and seaweed condiments.

Their products as well as tasting samples and gift ideas will be available on the day.

More information: www.carymor.wales

THE DELL VINEYARD LTD

Nestling between the beautiful Usk and Wye Valleys, The Dell Vineyard produces award-winning wine.

The Alford family has farmed the land at Raglan for five generations and planted their vineyard in 2022 with 5,000 Pinot Noir and Solaris vines. This year they planted a further two acres of vines – including new varieties of Cabaret Noir, Pinot Meurniere and Souvignier Gris – taking the vineyard’s coverage to five acres and 8,000 vines.

The family also leases a nearby established vineyard with 1,700 Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc, and Phoenix vines.

The Dell’s wine includes Y Gwyllgi (red), Clidda Gawr (sparkling white), Yr Afanc (white) and Y Lleidr – winner of the Best Still Rosé title at the 2023 Welsh Vineyard Association awards.

More information: www.thedellvineyard.co.uk

THURSDAY, JULY 25th

PLUMSTONE WELSH BAKES

Pembrokeshire-based Plumstone Welsh Bakes began life as an honesty box enterprise where locals and tourists would stop to try student Tom Wickens’ delicious Welsh cakes.

The business quickly took off, and Plumstone's range of traditional and seasonal-flavoured Welsh cakes is now available at local retailers, online, food fayres, and events. Afternoon tea and gift boxes are also proving popular.

Now a busy full-time business, Plumstone Welsh Bakes has garnered a loyal following. The magic of Welsh cakes unfolds in a cosy cabin kitchen in the village of Camrose. Here, Tom concocts new flavours – such as lavender, lemon, and white chocolate – with gluten-free and vegan varieties also available.

More information: www.plumstonewelshbakes.com

CLWYDIAN RANGE DISTILLERY LTD

Already making waves with its Cariad Gin, Clwydian Range Distillery is on to another winner with another tipple – Cariad Vodka.

Produced in the heart of Flintshire using a traditional copper alembic still, the family-run distillery uses the purest water sourced from the foothills of the North Wales mountains.

Like its sister spirit, Cariad Vodka comes in several varieties – Lemon & Lime, Blackcurrant, Marmalade & Bay Leaf, and, of course, Pure & Simple – with the flavours capturing the essence of locally foraged botanicals.

More information: www.cariadgin.co.uk