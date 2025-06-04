Welsh Planning Agency Celebrates 20 years with New MD and Growth Plans

A planning consultancy is looking to the future with a new face at the helm following a period of growth.

Associate Planner Sioned Edwards is stepping up to become managing director of the award-winning chartered town planning consultancy Cadnant Planning, based in Conwy and Pulford, near Wrexham and Chester.

Their team of six has worked with a raft of big names on some of the region's landmark projects including infrastructure developments, leisure operators, further education providers, landowners, commercial developers and leading private housebuilders and RSLs (Registered Social Landlords).

Alongside founder and director Rhys Davies – who launched the business 20 years ago before rebranding to become Cadnant Planning in 2012 – Sioned is excited to focus on continuing to support existing and new clients in the future on projects across North Wales and into Cheshire, Wirral and across the North West, where they have enjoyed success in past years.

“Together we have built up the reputation and client base of the company, and nothing will change from that perspective, but we have taken a long-term view in terms of the future of Cadnant, and I am very excited to step forward into this new role,” she said. “That growth has been organic and happened quite naturally over the last decade, so we are now looking more specifically at new areas, both geographically and in the private and public sectors.”

Rhys added:

“I will still be a director and integral part of the business but it's about looking ahead now, with Sioned leading on that vision and our long-term strategy. “That strategy includes strengthening our presence in Flintshire, Wrexham and over the border, where we have collaborated on some major projects over recent years.”

Providing a wide range of services from planning appraisals/strategies, applications, appeals and specialist planning documents such as Welsh language impact assessments to land promotion and expert witness representation, the firm is proud of its Welsh roots and “local values” centred on sustainability, bilingualism and providing opportunities for the next generation of planners.

Originally from Montgomeryshire and now living in Conwy, Sioned joined the practice as a graduate 13 years ago and is determined to build on its history while embracing technological and legislative advances in the sector.

As she prepares to take her place on the panel at Place North West's sub-regional briefing event, where they will discuss developments and challenges facing the industry and the current housing landscape, she admits there is a need for a more simplified, joined-up approach to the current planning system, given the differences in England and Wales.

“There are consultations ongoing via the Welsh Government with regards housing, and there is planning reform in England, but a lot of people are unaware of the big changes ahead and differences in each country,” said Sioned. “That is a USP for us, that we are on top of the legislation on both sides of the border and have fed into a task group in Wales looking at affordable housing, another crucial issue given the need for more funding, better infrastructure in rural areas especially, and leadership to provide solutions and identify targets, because at the moment the process is far too complex.”

Looking ahead to the future, she said:

“I have been a part of Cadnant from the beginning, so I'm very excited to see where we go from here. “There have been a lot of changes along the way, we have expanded our base at Riverside Business Park and navigated the Covid pandemic – where the breadth of our offering ensured we were relatively unaffected. “Rhys and I have kept moving forward and have been busy throughout. We now have a very strong team at present having been successful in recruiting in a tough market over recent years. “We have a brilliant team here and we're looking to do even more from our Conwy office and from our Pulford base in Wrexham, Flintshire, Chester and beyond – we can't wait for the next chapter.”

Rhys, from Anglesey, says the business is in “very safe hands” and is proud of its legacy.

He added: