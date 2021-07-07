Welsh Micro Distillery Goes Transatlantic with Export Order

One of the most celebrated craft gin producers in the UK, the Dyfi Distillery in Mid Wales, has secured a prestigious export contract to the USA.

The multi award winning distillery, based at Corris, near Machynlleth, has partnered with and created a Dyfi Gin blend especially for Broadbent Selections, one of the finest American wine and spirits importers.

Much like the distillery’s iconic Pollination bottling, the new Dovey Native Botanical Gin is based on a complex formulation of indigenous flowers, leaves, berries and conifers.

Like Pollination Gin, it is being celebrated immediately after release, having just been awarded gold at the 2021 Gin Masters.

“This is really the culmination of a conversation which started six years ago,” said Dyfi Distillery co-founder Danny Cameron, “but meticulousness does take time to get right. “We’ve learned to be patient and as the Broadbent teamwork with some of the best in the world, they don’t like shortcuts, just like we don’t like shortcuts.”

Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, said:

“Dyfi Distillery is an absolutely world class producer and we’re very excited to be working with them. “We work with some of the very finest restaurants and retailers across the USA and, based on our zero-compromise approach to quality, this phenomenal gin is a perfect fit for our most demanding clients.”

The Dyfi Distillery operates from within the UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere Reserve and is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for thriving independent craft producers.