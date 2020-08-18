Welsh Medical Supply Firm Endorsed for for High Quality PPE Gowns

A leading medical supply company in Wales has secured CE marking for its stock of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hospital Innovations specialises in delivering innovative and safe solutions to hospitals and clinics worldwide, and in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, has made sourcing PPE for facilities in the UK a priority. The CE mark, which comes into effect this month, indicates that the class one single use non-sterile waterproof gowns supplied by the Talbot Green based distributor conform with health, safety and environmental protection standards.

Hospital Innovations collaborated with Leicestershire medical grade material specialists, Warren Nonwovens Ltd, and Gocotex SL, a large European technical apparel manufacturer, to create thousands of non-sterile waterproof gowns. The trio of companies continued to work together to achieve the accreditation which allows further sales and distribution across Europe and USA.

South Wales Police and one of the UK’s leading private hospital groups are among organisations who have purchased the high-quality gowns, which are made from non-woven materials that provide a bacterial barrier, from Hospital Innovations while a number of English NHS Trust hospitals have also expressed an interest in trialling the gowns at their sites.

Due to the high demand for the accredited gowns, Hospital Innovations recently liaised with Sony to safely store excess gowns at its UK Technology Centre in Pencoed before they are distributed to recipients.

Phil Davies, Chairman at Hospital Innovations, said:

“We are delighted to have obtained CE marking for our medical grade safety gowns. The process to achieve this recognition is testament to the dedication and collaborative work of our team, Warren Nonwovens Ltd and Gocotex SL. “The demand for medical-grade, quality PPE has been unprecedented during the ongoing pandemic and this latest development will provide assurances to our customers that our products are always of the highest standards.”

Hospital Innovations, established in 2008, has recently established a dedicated PPE website for individuals and businesses. For more information, visit www.hippe.co.uk or www.hospitalinnovations.com.

specialises in delivering innovative and safe solutions to hospitals and clinics worldwide, and in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, has made sourcing PPE for facilities in the UK a priority. The CE mark, which comes into effect this month, indicates that the class one single use non-sterile waterproof gowns supplied by the Talbot Green based distributor conform with health, safety and environmental protection standards.

Hospital Innovations collaborated with Leicestershire medical grade material specialists, Warren Nonwovens Ltd, and Gocotex SL, a large European technical apparel manufacturer, to create thousands of non-sterile waterproof gowns. The trio of companies continued to work together to achieve the accreditation which allows further sales and distribution across Europe and USA.

South Wales Police and one of the UK’s leading private hospital groups are among organisations who have purchased the high-quality gowns, which are made from non-woven materials that provide a bacterial barrier, from Hospital Innovations while a number of English NHS Trust hospitals have also expressed an interest in trialling the gowns at their sites.

Due to the high demand for the accredited gowns, Hospital Innovations recently liaised with Sony to safely store excess gowns at its UK Technology Centre in Pencoed before they are distributed to recipients.

Phil Davies, Chairman at Hospital Innovations, said:

“We are delighted to have obtained CE marking for our medical grade safety gowns. The process to achieve this recognition is testament to the dedication and collaborative work of our team, Warren Nonwovens Ltd and Gocotex SL. “The demand for medical-grade, quality PPE has been unprecedented during the ongoing pandemic and this latest development will provide assurances to our customers that our products are always of the highest standards.”

Hospital Innovations, established in 2008, has recently established a dedicated PPE website for individuals and businesses. For more information www.hospitalinnovations.com