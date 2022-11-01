Welsh Manufacturer Full of Praise for Toyota Lean Clusters Programme

Speaking to Business News Wales, Oliver Conger, Managing Director of British Rototherm and founding member of Manufacturing Wales wanted to tell us what a huge advocate he had become of the Toyota Lean Clusters programme.

Oliver said, “it is awesome and the best bang for buck anyone in any manufacturing company could spend.”

Oliver shared his experience of how the program has transformed the thinking and practice at British Rototherm, a Port Talbot based company that is a global leader in the supply of precision instrumentation.

Oliver elaborated,

“Rototherm started our Lean Journey back in 2016 from a very low basis, and over the years it has really transformed our culture and our organisation. We had the opportunity to send our team to join the Lean Start program early in 2022 and we were completely blown away with the program and the outcomes. The team from Toyota were able to customise the learning when at our site, to really make it specific to our current challenges, and it was by far and away the best value for money we’ve spent in recent years. We’ve probably taken away improvements that are 10 times the value of the course. We are extremely grateful for the Team at Toyota and to the Welsh Government for developing such a world class program. If you are a manufacturer in Wales and have the desire to make your business better, there is no better investment you can make.”

Supported by the Welsh Government, business from across sectors can embark on the Lean Start course, which is an 8-day programme spread typically over 6 months and mixes “classroom” and shop-floor learning at Toyota’s Deeside engine plant, with project-based work at the participant’s business to improve productivity in a pilot area of the operation – aided by Toyota experts visiting their premises. At the same time, participants will be coached so that they can deploy their learning throughout the business. The program includes delivering the course both at Deeside and in their business. With a 75% subsidy from the Welsh Government, the cost to a company of 3 people participating in the course is currently £1703 (ex. VAT).

Manufacturing Wales CEO Heather Anstey- Myers stated,

“Whilst the program supports multiple sectors, as you can imagine we are focusing on what it can do for Welsh manufacturers because Manufacturing Wales is a network formed by manufacturers for manufacturers and this is such a powerful message from one of our members. Oliver, in explaining what a huge difference working with Lean Clusters has made to his business calls it’s a total no brainer and a great investment. We just want to amplify his voice, reach out to manufacturers and say “check this out- it could be a game changer for you” so please just take a look and use the support that is available to you.”

Details of the programme can be found here www.businesswales.gov.wales/toyota-lean-clusters-programme and if you want to connect please email [email protected]