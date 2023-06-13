Welsh Luxury Property Group Expands Portfolio Supported by Cynergy Bank

Cynergy Bank has provided a £1.3m refinancing loan to Welsh commercial property developer DJE Property Holdings Ltd, to expand its portfolio with luxury residential retreats, boutique hotel, restaurants and a spa.

The extended portfolio now includes two high quality assets: a luxury self-catering holiday let and popular Italian restaurant. The luxury detached residential property, Forest View Retreat, operates as a holiday let with outstanding views situated in Ynysmaerdy Forest, Pontyclun, Wales. The commercial asset, which has been renovated to a high standard, is let to a popular Italian restaurant in Aberdare, Wales.

David Edwards, Managing Director, DJE Holdings, said:

“I’m grateful to the team at Cynergy Bank and the ongoing support and expertise which has enabled us to expand at pace whilst ensuring quality is never compromised.”

Freddie Eastwood, Associate Director, Cynergy Bank, comments: