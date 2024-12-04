Welsh Locations Dominate UK Rankings for Business Space Affordability

Article provided by EG Propertylink

A new study has found the top places in the UK to open a business based on the best value for money, with several Welsh areas making the top 10.

Commercial property marketplace EG Propertylink gathered data for the average property area per square foot, average lease per square foot, properties available for letting and properties available for sale per 100,000 to create an index score out of 100 for each area in the UK. The areas were then ranked from highest to lowest scores.

Top 10 places to open a business for value for money

Rank Area Score 1 North East Lincolnshire 66.02 2 North Ayrshire 62.71 3 Bridgend 62.41 4 Blaenau Gwent 62.39 5 Rochdale 61.43 6 Merthyr Tydfil 61.31 7 Ceredigion 59.90 8 Wrexham 59.38 9 City of London 58.96 10 Newport 58.76

Chloe Ward, Product Manager at EG Propertylink, commented on the findings: