Welsh Language Commissioner Launches Policy on the Use of AI

The Welsh Language Commissioner has announced a policy on the use of AI by organisations that fall under the Welsh Language Standards.

In adopting new technologies it is essential that organisations continue to comply with Welsh language standards, the Commissioner said.

Since the introduction of Welsh language standards in 2016, much has changed in the area of technology, with the use of Welsh in AI systems more effective than ever before, the Commissioner added.

The use of AI enables organisations to provide more efficient, personalised and accessible services offering significant benefits to the Welsh language, the Commissioner said, potentially ensuring that the language “remains relevant and alive in a digital world”.

Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner and Director of Regulation, said:

“The field of artificial intelligence is developing at a fast pace and is sure to fundamentally change how we communicate with each other and the world around us, while at the same time offering valuable opportunities to improve the services provided in Wales. “The Welsh language standards ensure that Welsh is treated equally with English and remains a living language in our everyday lives. It is therefore important that any technological developments are regulated in a way that continues to reflect consumer habits, ensuring that the Welsh language is maintained and promoted in the digital world. “We are supportive of the use of AI as it offers unique opportunities to improve services, but this must be done in a way that respects and promotes our language and culture. We hope that the publication of this policy today will be a means of assisting in doing so effectively.”

A discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in the field of Welsh language services is set to see a panel of experts and users joining Osian Llywelyn to discuss this field of work.

One of the contributors will be Osian Jones from the Centre for Digital Public Services who works with organisations to transform services in Wales.

He said: