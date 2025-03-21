Welsh Lamb Showcased at Foodex Tokyo 2025

PGI Welsh Lamb has been celebrated and highlighted in Tokyo, Japan as Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has undertaken a trade visit and promotions in the region.

HCC joined with Welsh Government and Welsh processors to exhibit at Foodex Tokyo between March 11-14 2025. Attracting thousands of regional and international buyers, Foodex Tokyo is Asia’s largest food and drink trade show – a key event within the Japanese market. The event came during Welsh Government’s Year of Wales and Japan which aims to stimulate economic and cultural partnerships between the two nations.

At the tradeshow, HCC hosted meetings with buyers and trade contacts as well as tasting sessions with journalists and influencers. HCC’s Elwen Roberts cooked samples and tasters of Welsh Lamb with Japanese flavours and styles.

HCC also hosted a Celebration of Welsh Lamb event in conjunction with Welsh Government at a restaurant in Tokyo which specializes in lamb. Kazuhiro Kikuchi and chef Yohei Knoshita curated a chef’s table of Welsh Lamb for buyers and potential customers. Kazuhiro Kikuchi is a well-known advocate for lamb and mutton and has organized many lamb events in Tokyo and has also overseen the publishing of the ‘Tokyo Lamb Story’.

HCC also collaborated with the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade at their East meets West event, held at the UK Embassy. Welsh Lamb was served to guests from across the Japanese food and hospitality industries.

HCC’s Market Development Lead, Jason Craig, said: