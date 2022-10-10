Welsh Lamb Back on American Plates

Farmers and food exporters in Wales are celebrating the first shipment of PGI Welsh Lamb to arrive in the USA for over two decades.

Following a long campaign to lift restrictions on imports of lamb from the UK, the US Government removed the final legal obstacles in December last year, leading to a process of approving individual processing plants.

This week, a plant in Wales became the first in the UK to achieve approval by the American authorities, leading to the first shipment being dispatched.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has worked since 2007 to achieve access for Welsh Lamb to the potentially lucrative US market.

Research has shown that the trade could be worth £20m a year to Welsh farmers and processors within 5 years of gaining a foothold in the market.

HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said