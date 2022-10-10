Welsh Lamb Back on American Plates

Farmers and food exporters in Wales are celebrating the first shipment of PGI Welsh Lamb to arrive in the USA for over two decades.
Following a long campaign to lift restrictions on imports of lamb from the UK, the US Government removed the final legal obstacles in December last year, leading to a process of approving individual processing plants.
This week, a plant in Wales became the first in the UK to achieve approval by the American authorities, leading to the first shipment being dispatched.
Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has worked since 2007 to achieve access for Welsh Lamb to the potentially lucrative US market.
Research has shown that the trade could be worth £20m a year to Welsh farmers and processors within 5 years of gaining a foothold in the market.
HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said
“Farmers and food industry leaders across Wales will be delighted that American consumers will, from today, be able to enjoy Welsh Lamb.
“It’s appropriate that Wales is leading the way in opening up this market. HCC and Welsh Government have been knocking on the door for 15 years. Working with colleagues across the UK in recent times, we’ve been through a long and difficult process which has finally born fruit.
“Our market research suggests that there could be a strong demand for Welsh Lamb, particularly in high-end foodservice and retail outlets on the East Coast. We already have a presence in Canada, and Welsh Lamb has a strong brand reputation for quality, traceability and the highest production standards in terms of welfare and environmental sustainability.
“We look forward to making the most of these new opportunities, starting in a few weeks’ time when the profile of Wales will be raised by the FIFA World Cup – especially in the USA who play the Welsh team in a crucial match on November 21.”