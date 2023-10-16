Welsh Lamb – A Starring Role in Italian Blockbuster Menu!

Move over Scorsese, De Niro and Pacino- Italy has a new hero after 120 of the nation’s top catering professionals discovered PGI Welsh Lamb’s great taste at a blockbuster menu-making masterclass staged Teolo, near Venice by Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

HCC partnered with a leading Italian foodservice company with a 7,000-strong trade customer database to deliver an in-house cooking masterclass highlighting how Welsh Lamb can star in a full cast-list of exquisite dishes to demonstrate the world’s best premium red meat’s versatility and succulence.

And shortly afterwards, HCC produced a second feature to confirm Welsh Lamb’s star status when it was spotlighted centre stage at a Gala dinner at the Carlton Hotel in Venice for around a hundred trade customers.

“The theme of the menu masterclass was: “How to best enhance Welsh Lamb in the kitchen?”” explained Laura Pickup, HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections. “Different recipes were chosen to show different cuts of Welsh Lamb in their best light and were kept simple to make sure the true flavour of the Lamb was the hero. “We had fantastic feedback from the guests, at both the cooking event and the dinner, who told us afterwards that they especially enjoyed the delicate, tasty flavour and tenderness of the lamb.”

HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts directed the show, preparing a magnificent menu of Pulled Herb Crusted Shoulder of PGI Welsh Lamb; Garlic, Lemon and Herb Stuffed PGI Welsh Lamb Shoulder; Roast Rack of Lamb with Herby Mustard Crumb; PGI Welsh Lamb Chops Milanese with Mint Pesto and Roast PGI Welsh Lamb Picanha.