Welsh Laboratory Lextox marks Major Milestone

Cardiff-based laboratory Lextox is celebrating a major milestone in 2021 as it marks its 10th year of providing drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for family law cases and child care proceedings.

The business, which became part of the SYNLAB Group in 2017, has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2011.

From humble beginnings, Lextox is now recognised as one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist hair drug and alcohol testing services, and the trusted provider to more than 14,000 family law solicitors and local authorities across England and Wales.

Initially based in one small combined office and laboratory space at The Maltings, founders Nick Ralph, Liam Feasey and Dr Robert Kingston rapidly grew the business, which now occupies more than 7,500 square foot, over two floors, at the same site.

Its original workforce of three has dramatically increased alongside its footprint, with 140 people currently employed by the company. It has been instrumental in supporting the local economy, with more than 80 per cent of its employees based in Wales, and the majority of its laboratory and reporting team having graduated from universities across South Wales.

Lextox has amassed a range of accomplishments over the past decade, in November 2011 they significantly reduced turnaround times for analysis results and Expert Reports from what was the industry average of 14 days, to just five working days.

The company was also invited to take part in the Welsh Government’s SMART Productivity programme, designed to help future-proof businesses, increase productivity, and improve product design. The scheme was instrumental in increasing the number of samples that could be processed, while maintaining their accuracy and integrity.

Managing Director Paul James said:

“We have always been committed to the ‘Lextox Difference’, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to develop over the years, maintaining existing clients and attracting new business which in turn, creates additional employment opportunities for the people of Cardiff and South Wales.” “We are looking forward to having the same positive impact over the coming 10 years as we have over the previous decade, adding even more value for our clients by improving existing services and enhancing our testing portfolio. As our client base continues to flourish, so too, will our investment in Wales.”

Founder Liam Feasey, who now holds the title of Quality and Business Services Manager, said: