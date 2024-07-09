Welsh ICE Founder Steps Down as Director

The founder of business support service and hub Welsh ICE has retired as a Director.

Anthony Record MBE founded Caerphilly-based Welsh ICE in 2012. Under his leadership it has supported thousands of businesses, collaborating with the Welsh Government, UK Government, local councils and various partners to fund and execute projects.

CEO Lesley Williams said:

“Anthony’s vision and dedication laid the foundation for what Welsh ICE is today. His relentless support and belief in our mission have been pivotal in our journey. While we will miss his involvement as a Director, we are incredibly grateful for his continued guidance and commitment as the majority shareholder. Anthony’s legacy will always be a part of Welsh ICE, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation he created.”

Anthony said:

“It has been an incredible journey to watch Welsh ICE grow and support so many talented entrepreneurs over the years. While I am stepping down as a Director, my commitment to Welsh ICE remains unwavering. As the majority shareholder, I have full confidence in Lesley and the leadership team in their ability to steer the organisation towards even greater achievements. I will continue to support and champion the entrepreneurial spirit in Wales and beyond.”

Welsh ICE’s leadership team, led by Chairman Steve Burt, Director and CEO Lesley Williams, and non-executive Director Annie Browne, works closely with senior management.

Recent collaborations have included working with Caerphilly Council and Ffos Caerffili to offer pop-up shop opportunities to local entrepreneurs.