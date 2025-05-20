Welsh Government Seeks Applicants for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Roles

The Welsh Government is inviting applications for three new appointments to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Members of the Authority play a vital role in shaping its direction, contributing to planning decisions and governance, and ensuring delivery of its statutory purposes – protecting the landscape, promoting enjoyment for all, and supporting local communities.

Three Welsh Minister-appointed Members are due to step down over the coming months, creating vacancies on the Authority. Their successors will be appointed by the Welsh Government, which is overseeing the recruitment process. Each role carries a four-year term.

To support prospective applicants, the Park Authority will host informal drop-in sessions where attendees can learn more about the role and ask questions:

Thursday 22 May – Giltar Hotel, 9 Esplanade, Tenby SA70 7DU

Monday 2 June – Online (details available at https://gov.wales/public-appointments)

Further details, including how to apply, can be found at https://gov.wales/public-appointments.

For queries, contact publicappointments@gov.wales.

The vacancy will not be listed on Webrecruit, as applications are being managed directly by the Welsh Government.

Applications must be submitted by 4pm on 12 June 2025.