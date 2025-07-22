Welsh Government Project Delivers More Than £676 Million Impact to the Food and Drink Industry

A Welsh Government-funded project that provides technical support to food and drink manufacturers has delivered more than £676 million in its total impact.

Project HELIX has been one of the Welsh Government’s key programmes for supporting the Welsh food and drink industry over the last decade, providing a range of assistance, including help with food safety certification scheme compliance, innovative new product development, and improving process efficiencies.

The announcement of Project HELIX’s total impact coincides with the launch of the Project HELIX Annual Report 2024-25, which focuses on the period 1st July 2023 – 31st March 2025.

Since 1st July 2023, Project HELIX has:

Delivered over £303 million impact to the Welsh food and drink industry

Supported the creation of 188 jobs and safeguarded a further 6,131

Helped companies develop 533 new products and gain 149 third-party certifications

Worked with 199 companies, including 103 start-ups

As a result of the success of Project HELIX, the Welsh Government has announced further funding for the project, which has relaunched as the HELIX Programme.

One company to have benefited from Project HELIX support is Pembrokeshire Gold, a family run rapeseed oil manufacturer, who were helped with factory design, new product development and labelling.

Harry Thomas, Co-owner, Pembrokeshire Gold, said:

“The support from Project HELIX has been a huge help in developing our product range. Their expertise in new product development gave us the knowledge and belief to turn our cold pressed rapeseed oil into something more – and something we’re really proud of.”

Through Project HELIX, Llanfairpwll Distillery, a craft distillery based in Anglesey, were assisted to convert the waste liquid left over from their rum distillation into animal feed, which they now sell to local farmers.

Robert Laming, Owner of Llanfairpwll Distillery, said:

“Project HELIX support has enabled us to manufacture our rum with zero waste, which helps to reduce pollution and preserve resources whilst saving money for both the farmer and us.”

Meanwhile, Carmarthenshire based Mario’s Ice Cream were helped to secure BRCGS Start intermediate level, a globally recognised food safety certification for small to medium-sized businesses.

Riccardo Dallavalle, Director of Operations, Mario’s Ice Cream, said:

“The support from Project HELIX has been vital in enabling Mario’s to secure BRCGS Start certification and as a result drive further business growth.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“The remarkable £676 million impact delivered by Project HELIX demonstrates how strategic government investment can transform an industry. This initiative has been a cornerstone of our support for Welsh food and drink manufacturers, creating jobs, driving innovation, and helping businesses thrive in competitive markets. The success stories from companies like Pembrokeshire Gold, Llanfairpwll Distillery, and Mario's Ice Cream highlight the practical benefits this technical support brings to businesses of all sizes across Wales. “I'm delighted to announce continued funding through the HELIX Programme, which will build on this success by bringing together industry, government and academia to support sustainable growth in one of Wales' most important sectors. This renewed commitment reflects our confidence in Welsh food and drink producers and our determination to see them continue to innovate, expand, and showcase Welsh quality on the global stage.”

Professor David Lloyd, on behalf of the HELIX Programme, said:

“The impact of Project HELIX both financially and in terms of employment, is a testament to the effectiveness of the knowledge that has been shared between industry, government and academia through the project. “With the launch of the HELIX Programme, the Welsh Government has further demonstrated its commitment to encouraging sustainable growth in the Welsh food and drink foundation sector through a strong emphasis on productivity improvement, innovation and attaining industry leading standards.”

Project HELIX was delivered by three food centres across Wales – Food Centre Wales in Ceredigion, Food Technology Centre in Anglesey, and ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University. As part of the HELIX Programme relaunch, AberInnovation in Ceredigion will provide pan-Wales academic research support.