Welsh Government and Cynnal Cymru Call for Employers to Pay Real Living Wage

To mark May Day, known internationally as International Workers’ Day, Cynnal Cymru – the Living Wage Accreditation Partner for Wales – has been joined by the Welsh Government in calling for employers to become accredited Real Living Wage employers.

The real Living Wage is the UK wage rate that is voluntarily paid by over 11,500 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets everyday needs – like the weekly shop and the cost of clothing and shoes. The rate is independently recalculated annually to account for the true cost of living and announced every autumn, for implementation as soon as possible by employers (and by the following May at the latest). It is currently £10.90 an hour in Wales.

Over 20,000 employees in Wales have given a pay uplift to the Real Living Wage through this campaign so far.

Cynnal Cymru is the Living Wage Foundation’s Accreditation Partner in Wales, and is funded by the Welsh Government to spread the Living Wage Wales brand and accreditations across Wales.

Cynnal Cymru Director Clare Sain-Ley-Berry said:

“Accrediting as a Real Living Wage organisation signals a genuine commitment to valuing workers, fair work and tackling the cost of living crisis. “There’s no better day than May Day to take the first step to accreditation. We urge employers across Wales to check the Living Wage Wales website and get started on the journey.”

This call was supported by Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn on behalf of the Welsh Government: