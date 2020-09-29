Welsh Furniture Manufacturer Acquires Unit at Parc Busnes Edwards

Fortune Woods UK Ltd has acquired a 40,285 sq ft unit at Parc Busnes Edwards in Llantrisant.
Fortune Woods is a Welsh furniture manufacturer supplying 200 independent retailers across the UK with a range of solid oak and hardwood furniture made using traditional cabinet making techniques.
Tim Lawley of Cooke & Arkwright said,
“We are very pleased to have secured this high quality letting to Fortune Woods, which has upsized from its former premises in Llantrisant. The flexibility on site also offers the potential for any further expansion.”
Craig McGowan, Managing Director of Fortune Woods said,
“We found the new premises at Edwards a better fit for our business as there were integrated offices and a larger trade showroom. It also provides easier access for the articulated trucks and containers that are coming and going to and from us daily. The loading bays are more secluded and do not face inwards into the estate, so it is easier for us to manage.
“The move has also allowed us to create a trade outlet where we can clear goods to the public. This has already resulted in one new employee position being created, with hopefully more to come.”
Tim added,
“Edwards Business Park has a range of flexible warehouse space from 1,800 sq ft to 81,000 sq ft, as well as office space up to 8,000 sq ft. The landlord operates its own successful travel business, Edwards Coaches from 110,000 sq ft premises on the site, so tenants have the added reassurance that there is a shared interest in maximising opportunities for all occupiers. The landlord has undertaken redevelopment and refurbishment works, as well as landscaping the surrounding area and maximising car parking spaces, and provides 24/7 security for the site”
Parc Busnes Edwards has a prominent frontage onto the A4110 dual carriageway directly opposite the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and just three miles from Junction 34 of the M4. The Royal Mint and CAT Finnings occupy adjacent premises within the wider Llantrisant Industrial Estate. Cooke & Arkwright are sole marketing agents.