Welsh Furniture Manufacturer Acquires Unit at Parc Busnes Edwards

Fortune Woods is a Welsh furniture manufacturer supplying 200 independent retailers across the UK with a range of solid oak and hardwood furniture made using traditional cabinet making techniques.

Tim Lawley of Cooke & Arkwright said,

“We are very pleased to have secured this high quality letting to Fortune Woods, which has upsized from its former premises in Llantrisant. The flexibility on site also offers the potential for any further expansion.”

Craig McGowan, Managing Director of Fortune Woods said,

“We found the new premises at Edwards a better fit for our business as there were integrated offices and a larger trade showroom. It also provides easier access for the articulated trucks and containers that are coming and going to and from us daily. The loading bays are more secluded and do not face inwards into the estate, so it is easier for us to manage.

“The move has also allowed us to create a trade outlet where we can clear goods to the public. This has already resulted in one new employee position being created, with hopefully more to come.”