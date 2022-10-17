Welsh Food and Drink Industry Supply Chain Increased to £23 billion in 2021

Welsh food and drink continues to thrive as latest figures show the sector’s supply chain turnover increased to £23 billion in 2021.

This represents a growth of 2.9% from the £22.4bn in 2020.

The food and drink manufacturing sector in Wales, producing diverse products, experienced very strong growth in 2021 with turnover increasing by 10.2% from £4.9bn to £5.4bn.

Today’s announcement follows the news earlier this year that Welsh food and drink exports hit a record high in 2021 reaching £640m.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: