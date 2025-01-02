Welsh Firms ‘Optimistic’ About Profitability Growth in 2025

More Welsh businesses are expecting profitability growth in 2025 than they did entering 2024.

The Lloyds’ Business Barometer reveals that more than three quarters of firms (79%) are confident they will be more profitable in 2025, up from 69% polled in December 2023.

Meanwhile 73% of businesses expect to see their turnover increase in the year ahead. Nearly a third (32%) of these expect to see their revenue rise by between six and 10% over the next 12 months, with over a quarter (26%) expecting it to grow by even more.

While general revenue and profitability growth is firms’ top priority at 55%, 43% said they will be targeting upskilling their staff and 33% said improving their productivity. One in six (17%) will be aiming to enhance their technology – such as automation or AI – while a similar proportion (18%) are aiming to improve their environmental sustainability.

To support their goals, more than a third (35%) will be investing in staff training, while 29% plan to invest in research and development (R&D) of new products or service lines.

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Sam Noble, regional director for Wales at Lloyds, said: