Welsh Firm Launches Product to Help Businesses Manage Social Distancing

With many businesses now re-opening in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, Cardiff-based thinkBooker, a leading specialist in online booking and scheduling solutions, has launched SafeBook, a new product designed to help businesses run efficiently and safely by complying with social distancing measures.

SafeBook allows customers to pre-book time slots or spaces and lets businesses manage occupancy and the flow of customers visiting their premises. This reduces queues and waiting times, and avoids the potential for over-crowding. By limiting capacity within specific time slots, the system allows businesses to control the number of people who can safely be on-site at any one time, with a check-in and check-out facility, meaning that numbers can be monitored in real-time.

Accessible from any desktop or mobile device, the SafeBook system lets people search for and quickly book available time slots; with the option for businesses to take a deposit or entry fee if required. Once booked, the customer receives a confirmation email, and optional SMS, plus a follow-up reminder ahead of their appointed time.

With so many different sectors and business types needing to adopt new ways of operating as a result of COVID-19, SafeBook can be used by businesses of all sizes, from those operating a single venue to those with multiple venues. An Enterprise version of the product is available for larger companies with over 30 venues or those who want a bespoke booking system.

SafeBook is targeted at any sector that needs to manage occupancy levels such as retailers, care homes, healthcare providers, visitor attractions, cafes, pubs, gyms, sports facilities and council services. As people begin to return to their workplaces, it can also be used by companies that need to control the number of employees working from their office at any one time.

The SafeBook system can be tailored to include a company’s logo, images and content and can be easily linked from their website and social media channels, thereby allowing all bookings to be managed from one central source. It includes an easy-to-use back-end system, which features a dashboard showing real-time data and reports, as well as tools for managing bookings, occupancy levels, availability, adding new venues and securely storing and accessing customer information.

Managing Director of thinkBooker, Gareth Rees Jones said:

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the way we live and work. What’s clear is that, while many businesses are now re-opening, they are doing so under new conditions and with rules in place to manage occupancy and safe social distancing.” “The SafeBook system has been developed to help businesses find a cost-effective and efficient way to start operating safely, earn revenue and serve their customers once again. It helps them to meet the new conditions in a way that doesn’t impact heavily on staff time, and encourages visitors, by making the experience as pleasant, comfortable and enjoyable as possible, without compromising the safety of the customer or members of staff.”

SafeBook offers customers a free 30-day trial and allows them to sign-up and launch the system in only 30 minutes. With no set-up fees, prices starting from only £29.99 per month, and with the ability for subscriptions to be cancelled at any time, SafeBook offers businesses a flexible and affordable way to be able to deal with the new normal.