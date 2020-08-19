Major Changes Bringing New Life to The Kingsway

Last month it was the opening of a new road system. Now visitors to one of Swansea’s key city centre routes are talking about the major building work along The Kingsway.

Tens of millions of pounds is being invested in new and old structures there, bringing new places to live, work and spend spare time.

The transformation is being led by Swansea Council which is also driving the delivery of the £135m arena complex next to the LC and has plans for other city centre locations.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“Now that two-way traffic is back in the Kingsway area we’re turning our attention to improving the buildings there – and building new ones. “The new-style Kingsway, with its many new trees, new greenery and better walkways, is a catalyst for future growth and prosperity across Swansea and we’re determined to make it a desirable place to live, work and visit. “Motorists and cyclists are already using the new Kingsway in their thousands, pedestrians are using it to relax and businesses are seeing the benefit of the improvements to date. “New and improved buildings on The Kingsway will bring more people, more jobs and more prosperity.”

Coppergate is there already, a high-quality home to hundreds of university students who choose city centre living instead of traditional residential areas such as Brynmill and Uplands. The private investment in Coppergate was around £22m.

The Kings Buildings opposite the Dragon Hotel are being overhauled. They will bring new homes and commercial space with a multi-million pound investment. Swansea-based developers Peter and Natalie Loosmore, of the city’s St Marys Square Developments, have worked with the council to secure grant funding and repayable loans to help finance the development of Kings Buildings. The council has worked to help the scheme secure support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative.

On the opposite side of the Kingsway Circle, Orchard House is being revamped by Jehu. This will bring new homes for Pobl, modern office space and improved commercial units. The investment there is around £6m.

Just set back from The Kingsway, the Biophilic Living project is planned, fronting onto Oxford Street. This will bring new homes, offices and commercial space – and a radical new green approach to city centre life.

The huge former Oceana site is in the early stages of development. There is planning permission for a six-story building known as 71-72 Kingsway – especially for young high-tech creative and tech businesses. The investment there – from council and Swansea Bay City Deal – will be around £30m.

Next door, at 69-70 Kingsway, plans have just been announced for a smart overhaul that will bring still more modern space for business.

Elsewhere, the city’s wider regeneration growth includes hundreds of student flats in Mariner Street, Oldway House and other locations, new homes, parkland, parking and commercial space around the arena, the transformation of key buildings at the Hafod-Morfa Copperworks, and plans to bring new life to historic buildings the Albert Hall and Palace.

Cllr Stewart said:

“That’s a lot of money being invested in our city centre. It’s creating work, homes and business opportunities – and that is good news for city centre and good news for residents.”

To follow the regeneration progress log on to www.swansea.gov.uk/citycentreimprovements