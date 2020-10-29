Welsh Firm Invests £500k in Green Sustainable Manufacturing Processes

Cardiff based Pelican Healthcare Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of disposable stoma products in the UK and Ireland healthcare markets, has invested approximately £500k in new solar panels to ensure its manufacturing processes are completely delivered via sustainable, green energy.

The investment sees Pelican responding directly to Cardiff Council’s new One Planet Cardiff strategy which aims for Cardiff to be a carbon neutral city by 2030. Energy represents a key theme of the strategy; how it’s used, sourced, distributed and generated and Pelican is leading the way as a major manufacturer in the city.

The installation of the panels comes just months after Pelican achieved record levels of manufacturing during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite having to recruit and train half its production workforce due to the virus.

The investment will see approximately 2350 solar panels installed at its HQ in Cardiff Business Park, covering nearly 4,000 sqm of its roof and generating approximately 614,000 kwh per year.

Part of the Eakin Healthcare Group, Pelican Healthcare offers a wide range of innovative ostomy and continence products, including pouches, skin care products, support garments and other lines. Through its sister company, Respond Healthcare, it provides prescription dispensing, home delivery and support services to the stoma and continence care community throughout the UK.

Commenting on the green energy measures taken, Stuart Welland, Managing Director, Pelican & Respond Healthcare UK said: