Welsh Firm Clay Shaw Butler Joins Xeinadin

Xeinadin, one of the leading professional services groups in the UK and Ireland, has announced that accountancy firm Clay Shaw Butler has joined the group.

It marks the 26th acquisition made by Xeinadin in the last two years.

Xeinadin said that over the past 40 years, Carmarthen-based Clay Shaw Butler has serviced its business clients with a high-level of commitment and care. The firm offers a comprehensive range of financial and business support services, such as day-to-day accounting, auditing and tax, alongside ongoing strategic advice. The tight-knit team placed importance in the maintenance of its relationship with business owners, understanding that only through personal, professional and active communication can they go above and beyond for those that seek advice from them, said Xeinadin.

Derry Crowley, CEO at Xeinadin added:

“Acting as a partner and confidante to local businesses and helping owners to focus on what they do best – running their business, Clay Shaw Butler has acted as a pillar of the Carmarthen community for over 40 years. Their strong ethos of community support fits in perfectly with ours at Xeinadin. I’m looking forward to seeing Mark’s and the team’s contribution towards building a better future for business owners whilst simultaneously benefiting from the additional resources that being part of Xeinadin brings.”

Mark Jones, Director at Clay Shaw Butler said:

“We have been presented with a unique opportunity with Xeinadin that will enable Clay Shaw Butler to develop the growth of our clients. Joining Xeinadin will enable us to maintain the personal level of service which we pride ourselves on, while being able to access a wide-range of new services which will benefit our clients. We will now have access to our own corporate finance team, VAT specialists, restructuring and insolvency services and tax specialists, which comes at a useful time when owner managed businesses need to understand what they need to do to adapt to the new Making Tax Digital guidelines.”

The Clay Shaw team, consisting of 30 qualified accountants, tax specialists and other professionals, will join Xeinadin under the continued leadership of Director Mark Jones.