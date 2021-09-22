Welsh Firm Calls for New Nuclear Following £15m Hinkley Point C Contracts

Bridgend company, Vessco Engineering Ltd, is calling on Government and their local MP to back new nuclear projects so they can build on their success at Hinkley

Vessco recently became a member of the Sizewell C Consortium – a group of over 200 leading nuclear suppliers in the UK – to highlight the importance of Sizewell C being built. In January this year, the Consortium signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Welsh Government, pledging investment of up to £900 million in the Welsh nuclear supply chain and up to 4,700 jobs across Wales if Sizewell C goes ahead.

Paying a visit to Vessco Engineering in Bridgend this week, Jamie Wallis MP saw first-hand the impact of the £14 million worth of contracts which the firm has successfully secured to supply Hinkley Point C (HPC), the new nuclear power station being built in Somerset.

Managing Director Julian Vance-Daniel introduced Dr Wallis to Vessco’s employees demonstrating the skills and products required to deliver on Vessco’s contracts to HPC.

Since winning the contracts, the number of employees at the business has doubled and Vessco’s workforce has undergone additional training. New graduates have been taken on and apprentices from the local college have begun work.

Julian Vance-Daniel, Managing Director of Vessco Engineering, said:

“Advancement of the Sizewell C Project would secure employment for 45 people in highly skilled and well paid jobs for the next 6 to 8 years. Continuity of work is vitally important for Vessco Engineering Limited and all the other companies who have invested in shaping their businesses to carry out work for Hinkley Point C. Sizewell C will be a near identical power station to that being built at HPC, already the successful suppliers to HPC have been advised that they would secure similar contracts at Sizewell C, should it proceed. Vessco Engineering would further invest in equipment and training, it is likely that the employee numbers would rise further and that further contracts in other civil nuclear projects in the UK and Europe would be won.”

Jamie Wallis MP said: